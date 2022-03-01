Quirky China: Mice steal over $407 from supermarket, crying goose avoids death, man charged for claiming bigamy

After a supermarket in Shanghai’s Baoshan District reported to police that 2,000 yuan (S$430) of cash was missing, officers arrived at the site, only to discover that the money had been stolen by mice.

A video shared by police showed an officer retrieving the stolen cash from a mouse hole in a corner of a wall, the Shanghai Morning Post reported. The incident happened earlier this month.

Some of the banknotes were apparently chewed into small pieces by the rodents, the video revealed.

“It is a mouse nest. Don’t drag out a small mouse,” the officer’s colleague reminded him as he was emptying the mouse nest.

There was a “mouse’ stink” near the wall, said the first officer.

“The mystery has been solved then,” he told the supermarket owner.

‘Crying’ goose spared from being slaughtered

Knowing that it was going to be slaughtered, a goose in the southwestern metropolis of Chongqing wept, news website eastday.com reported.

This caused its owner, who has raised the goose for six years, to take a video of the bird’s response and finally to decided not to kill it.

A handout photo. The owner had been planning to slaughter the goose, but had a change of heart when he saw the animal appear to cry.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A kitchen knife was seen on the table near the goose while it burst into tears.

“Look, it is indeed crying,” the man told one of his family members. “It knows [it will be killed], so it is crying.”

“Then let it go. I am not going to kill you,” the man said, promising to continue to rear it.

“So facing birth and death, all creatures share the same kind of happiness or sorrow,” wrote one internet user.

Self-proclaimed bigamist caught and punished

A Chinese man has been charged by police after claiming on social media he was married to two women at the same time.

The investigation was triggered after the man wrote on WeChat last week that his wedding with two wives was going to be held in a restaurant in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, eastern China, news portal shobserver.com reported.

“From now on, the three of us will live together,” his post read, along with pictures of the two women dressed in wedding gowns.

ALSO READ: Quirky China: Father dislocates own jaw while yelling at daughter, app that tracks cat's feelings and postcards to space

According to the police statement, the two women are the man’s wife and her close friend. Police accused the 33-year-old man, surnamed Yang, of fabricating facts on social media.

His post said that his wedding ceremony would be held at 10pm, but the restaurant said they usually close at 8pm every day.

Yang has been charged by police for destroying social order with false information, although they did not disclose what kind of punishment was given to him.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.