Quirky China: Monkey steals toddler, $14,800 thrown away in bag, woman tears apart basketball court

A villager near the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chongqing has saved a three-year-old girl from being “kidnapped” by a wild monkey outside her home.

The girl, wearing a red coat, was attacked by the monkey, fell to the ground and was dragged away by the animal. Thankfully, her neighbour noticed the attack and rushed to scare the monkey away, according to surveillance footage reported on by Henan TV.

The girl’s mother, who was cooking inside her house, ran outside to check on the girl when she heard the screaming from the neighbour.

“Without the help of our neighbour, I cannot imagine what would have happened to my daughter,” she was quoted as saying. “The monkey still scratched my girl’s face.”

A monkey attacks a toddler outside her house in China. PHOTO: Baidu She said the monkey was as tall as her daughter but struggled to drag the girl.

“If she had been about one year old, the child could easily have been dragged away,” said the mother.

She reported the case to the forestry authority. Officials said the monkey might be from the same group of monkeys that came down from the mountains and beat several elderly villagers last year.

Saying no to temptation

70,000 yuan that was found accidentally thrown away in a Chinese housing complex. PHOTO: Weibo A woman who works as a cleaner for just 1,500 yuan (S$316) per month returned a bag filled with 70,000 yuan (S$14,800) after she found it in a garbage bag.

The money had been thrown out by accident by a woman from Henan province in central China who had been cleaning her parent’s room. She had not realised there were piles of money stashed in the bags, according to Henan TV.

Expressing gratitude to the cleaner, the woman retrieved the money from the property management.

The cleaner, Li Suomei, said she did not wish for any fame or profits.

“I do not want a single cent that does not belong to me,” she said.

Noise complaint

A woman tore apart a basketball court because she thought the players were too loud. PHOTO: Baidu A Chinese woman was filmed tearing apart the flooring mat of a public basketball court after she complained that the noise from people playing basketball was disturbing her child’s study.

The woman and one of her female relatives destroyed the basketball court in a village in Yangzhou, in southeastern Jiangsu province, on Wednesday evening, according to the news portal china.com.cn.

She walked out into the middle of the court at 5pm and stopped the players’ game. And although the players promised they would leave after dark, she still teamed up with her relative to vandalise the court.

The players reported her to the police, and it is unclear what punishment the woman and her relative will receive.

Some internet users lashed out at the woman for destroying the public facility and setting a bad example for her child. However, others said they also get annoyed with noisy crowds of people dancing or playing sports near their homes.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.