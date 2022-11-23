Quirky China: Naughty dogs react like kids when punished, baby in tote bag, boy's delight at new baby sister

A video of a woman in China disciplining her two dogs for running away from home as though they were naughty children has amused mainland social media.

The unidentified woman, from Jiangsu province in eastern China, was filmed telling her two dogs off for disappearing from home for a night, Star Video reported.

The dogs were dressed in coloured T-shirts and are seen leaning back against a wall and looking remorseful as their owner crouched down in front of them in the video.

The woman, addressing one of the dogs, said: “You are the elder sister. How can you do that?”

Many who saw the video loved the way the dogs reacted to being told off, looking like they knew exactly what was being said by their owner.

PHOTO: Baidu

“Does anyone else run away from home like you two?”

A bemused friend of the woman who is seen next to her in the video said the dogs understood their owner’s words.

“They know it, but just can’t talk,” she said.

Many who saw the video online were delighted by the dogs’ reaction to their angry owner.

One person commented: “It is very similar to a mother punishing her kids when they make a mistake.”

Mother puts her baby in a tote bag

A news story about a mother in China who put her one-month-old baby in a tote bag and carried it to a doctor’s appointment has gone viral on the mainland.

The mother, surnamed Gao and from Liaoning province in northeast China, said she had bought the toddler-friendly bag online and that it could carry a weight of up to 25kg, Bailu Video reported.

Gao, who is in her 20s, said she found that her daughter enjoyed staying inside the bag and would be all smiles while inside.

The mother says the bag is practical for her as she can use her hands and her baby enjoys it.

PHOTO: Weibo

“The bag frees my hands when taking her to the hospital, I don’t need to hold her anymore. It’s very convenient,” Gao said.

The story has sparked debate online about the safety of using a tote bag to carry a small baby.

One commenter said: “It looks quite solid and strong, so I think it’s good for parents and toddlers.”

However, others were against using the bag to carry a baby.

“She is risking her baby’s life. There is no protection for the baby inside, tragedy may come once a collision occurs,” wrote one person online.

Brother excited to meet baby sister for the first time

A cute video of a 12-year-old boy in central China who was thrilled to meet his newborn baby sister for the first time has gone viral on mainland social media.

The video showed the boy, from Hubei province, standing right beside his sister as she is sleeping on a bed with an excited look on his face, Star Video reported.

After giving his sister’s head a gentle touch, he turned to his mother in delight.

“She is so adorable, and I want to hold her,” he said.

Delighted with his new sister, the boy was content just to watch her sleep in a viral video published on mainland social media.

PHOTO: Baidu

“She is sleeping; how to hold?” The mother replied.

The boy said he would wait until she woke up but kept looking at his sister adoringly as she slept.

“I also have a baby sister now,” he said.

“I don’t want to leave for homework. How can she be so lovely like this?” He added.

The boy’s joy at his sister’s arrival has struck a chord with many online readers.

One commenter said: “The baby sister will have a doting brother.”

ALSO READ: Quirky China: Square-faced monkey resembles humans, cute puppies stolen and returned, daily queue of people stealing toilet paper

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.