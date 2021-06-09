Quirky China: Nude chat scam hits fully-clothed man, woman gives birth in street, and quadruplets thank hospital for lives

A man in southeastern China was blackmailed by a “nude chat” scam despite the fact that he never took off his clothes during the incident.

The man, identified by his surname Li, was extorted for 110,000 yuan (S$23,000) by swindlers who threatened to send his friends videos of a different naked person with Li’s face superimposed on the body, the Yangtze Evening News reported.

Li reported the incident to the local police in Changzhou, a city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, in late May.

A handout photo. Men are using face skin to dupe people into nude chats before then blackmailing them by threatening to publish the pictures.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The criminals first contacted Li via MOMO, a location-based chat app . They then convinced him to download their “more fashionable” version of the service. Li said he was aware it could be a scam, but succumbed to his curiosity.

“I was thinking that, as long as I was not naked, the swindlers could not threaten me,” he was quoted as saying.

Li downloaded the app via a link they provided and started chatting with a “beauty”. He soon turned off the chatting app after he saw a woman take off her clothes in a video.

The swindlers, who had, at that point, managed to steal his personal information, then asked him to remit money and made threats that they would circulate the doctored nude videos and pictures to his relatives and friends if he refused.

A handout photo. Chat app impersonations have got quite sophisticated in China.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Li, who was puzzled about how they got the contacts saved in his mobile phone, sent a total of 110,000 yuan to the swindlers over 14 transfers.

The case is under investigation.

Mainland police previously issued an alert to the public that invitations to participate in nude chats be traps.

“Do not trust or accept nude chat invitations from strangers. Do not install apps sent by strangers,” the police said.

The fastest birth anyone can remember

Witnesses in the southeastern Chinese city of Yiwu say an expectant mother gave birth to her child in mere minutes.

Video clips circulating online show the woman half-squatting next to some parked cars along a street in front of Yiwu Maternal and Child Health Hospital on a rainy day.

She was taped holding her husband’s arm for support while delivering the baby last Friday during labour that reportedly only lasted a few minutes.

A woman in China gave birth standing in a street outside the hospital.

PHOTO: Sohu

A female passer-by who took the video said the woman was heading to the hospital at that time.

“She walked towards the hospital and then she dared not walk on. She yelled ‘I am going to give birth’ three or four times before the head of the baby could be seen,” said the witness.

Another pedestrian reminded the husband to hold the baby girl’s head. Medical staff from the hospital soon arrived at the scene, taking a stretcher with them. The hospital later said both the mother and the baby are safe and will be able to leave the hospital in a few days.

Quadruplets thank hospital for chance at attending university

China’s first all-male quadruplets took the country’s catch-all university entrance examination earlier this week and plan to give thanks to a local hospital that saved the lives of the four premature babies 18 years ago.

The four high school graduates were born in a small city of Shaoyang in central China’s Hunan province in 2003, but were transferred to a major regional hospital almost immediately because of their unstable vital signs, reported the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald .

China’s first all-male quadruplets were born in 2003 and spent 53 days in hospital before they were discharged.

PHOTO: Baidu

The quadruplets spent 53 days in hospital before they were discharged.

Gao Xirong, a doctor from the hospital, said four of the babies were saved because the hospital allocated medical resources from multiple departments and used technology that was cutting-edge at the time.

After that, the four boys went to the Changsha hospital every year to do physical examinations, the report said.

“If we receive the university enrolment notice, we will bring the good news to Hunan Children’s Hospital,” the quadruplets’ mother, Yi Chongjiang, was quoted as saying.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.