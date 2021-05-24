Quirky China: Pet nose prints, opium poppy cure for diarrhoea and a dangerous leg thinning operation

Nose print recognition technology for pets with a claimed accuracy of more than 99 per cent, is the latest tool in the search for missing pets.

The technology has been developed by an algorithm team at Ant Group, with a leading engineer Wang Meng having checked 5,000 dogs’ noses a day when testing their new recognition system, news portal sina.com reported. Alibaba has a stake in Ant and owns the South China Morning Post .

“At first, we wanted to use the human face recognition method. But we found it does not work once the pets’ hair or colour changes,” Wang said.

After extensive research, Wang’s team decided to focus on pets’ nose prints since they are unique to each animal, just like human fingerprints.

Wang said one of the challenges is getting pictures of the pets because they tend to move a lot.

“Then we invented the pet camera. As long as the pets remain still for just one second, our camera can turn out clear pictures,” he said.

Wang said in the process of identifying cats, the system will also take the species information and the features of the cats’ hair and eye colour into consideration.

Pet identification is in high demand with the country’s pet population increasing each year. In 2018, around 34 million residents on the mainland had pet dogs and 23 million people had pet cats.

Elderly Chinese caught growing opium poppies

Chinese police have caught two senior citizens in two separate cases for planting opium poppies for the same reason — that its leaves can treat animals’ diarrhoea.

Police officers from Mingguang in Anhui province earlier this week found an 87-year-old woman had grown 21 poppy plants on a roadside, Anhui TV reported.

The woman, surnamed Zhang, admitted to planting the poppies because she had heard that its leaves could cure diarrhoea in chickens. The poppies have since been taken away by police while the case is being investigated.

ALSO READ: Quirky China: Women drooling over edible lipstick, jeans that give you a facial, and the new hot spot for counterfeiting

Last month a similar incident occurred when a 67-year-old man in Rugao, Jiangsu province, was arrested for planting 3,500 poppies in a field near his home, the Modern Express reported. The man claimed the poppies were planted so that he could use the leaves to treat diarrhoea in his pigs.

Police have uprooted all the poppies.

It is illegal to plant or trade opium poppies in China. The Criminal Law stipulates that a person who plants more than 3,000 poppies will be jailed for at least five years.

Thinner legs at the price of permanent nerve damage

A controversial surgery popularly advertised on social media for allegedly making people’s legs thinner has been criticised by doctors for causing permanent damage and posing a health risk.

Some women have boasted online that they have taken what is known as “leg nerve-cutting surgery” to reduce their legs’ circumference to 29.5 cm.

“It’s true that I finally reached the goal of below 30 cm,” wrote one person online, the Shenzhen Evening News reported. “Even stars can’t resist this surgery.”

Xiao Yiding, an orthopaedic doctor from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, said the logic behind the operation is to cut some non-essential nerves in the legs, letting muscles lose strength and mass and become shrunken and making legs look thin, the report said.

This surgery is not carried out in legal hospitals across the country because of the risk of permanent injury it poses, said Xiao.

“It required doctors to have precise anatomy knowledge. I don’t think doctors at those beauty salons are qualified enough to do this surgery,” he said, adding that some other muscles in the legs would possibly grow “in a compensational way”, so the legs will consequently become fatter.

“I think some orthopaedic or plastic surgeries are actually screening tests for people’s IQ,” wrote one person on Weibo.

“I don’t understand how these women pursue beauty in this way,” another user said. “In order to reduce weight, they can swim, run, do yoga, etc. Why did they choose this surgery to torture their own body?”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.