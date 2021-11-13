Quirky China: Shopaholic buys 1,000kg of rice, police catch thief asleep at crime scene, rundown home sells for $25m

A 41-year-old stay-at-home mother from Ningbo, Zhejiang province, eastern China, has been diagnosed with a shopping addiction and anxiety after spending up to 200,000 yuan (S$42,400) per month.

Her shopaholic habit reportedly developed after her daughter went to a boarding school in September last year, the Ningbo Evening News reported.

The woman, surnamed Sun, told the paper most of the things she bought were cosmetics, clothes, and daily necessities.

She once bought 100 bags of rice, with each bag weighing 10kg. To conceal the purchase from her family, Sun hid the bags in three flats her family own but usually don’t live in, the report said.

“I am aware that I am in a bad condition, but I can’t control myself,” she was quoted as saying, adding that she felt anxious and empty every day.

“Once I felt anxious, I just went shopping. At the moment of shopping, I felt comfortable. But a while later, I regretted buying so much stuff,” said Sun.

Her husband took her to a doctor after the exorbitant spending put financial pressure on the family.

Asleep on the job

Police officers in Hubei province, central China, are questioning a thief who fell asleep at a crime scene due to exhaustion after allegedly stealing steel from a construction site late at night, the Hubei Daily reported.

He caught the police’s attention while asleep in his car near the construction site in the early hours of the morning. While being questioned, he looked nervous and was not able to provide a reasonable explanation for the source of the steel materials that filled the boot of his car.

Police in Baokang county said early this month that the detention of the man, surnamed Zhong, led to a crack-down on a crime ring which had stolen steel and other high-voltage power materials several times since September, the newspaper said.

Four of Zhong’s accomplices were also detained. The group was alleged to have made illegal profits of more than 10,000 yuan.

Old house of famous educator's daughter sells for huge sum

The rundown former residence of Cai Yuanpei's daughter. PHOTO: Baidu

A dilapidated former residence of Cai Yuanpei’s daughter in eastern China has been sold for 120 million yuan at an online auction.

Cai was a famous Chinese educator and politician in the early 20th century. He is still loved by the mainland public for his key role in pushing the country’s education reforms and modernisation.

His daughter Cai Weilian’s villa in Hangzhou went under the hammer earlier this week, the Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported.

The auction, with a starting price of 120 million yuan, was watched by 35,000 internet users. There was only one potential buyer who appeared just one hour prior to the end of the auction.

The former residence contained three buildings and a small courtyard and was built and lived in by the junior Cai and her husband in the 1930s. Cai Yuanpei sometimes went to live there for short periods, with an inscription of his carved on the villa’s walls.

The villa has been recognised as a historical site by the local municipal government, although the site has been evaluated as unstable and in need of repair.

According to local regulations, historical sites cannot be torn down. The property’s new buyer is only allowed to repair it to maintain its original style after obtaining approval from the authorities, the newspaper reported.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.