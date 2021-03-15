Quirky China: Slingshot splits water drop, a poor man makes his own gym

Slingshot enthusiasts across the country have been enthralled by a Chinese man named Zhu Liang who can hit moving water droplets from a distance with a slingshot.

What started out as a hobby has morphed into Zhu becoming a slingshot master and guru to the 70,000 people that follow him online.

A handout photo. Zhu Liang can hit almost anything from a drop of water to a walnut with his slingshot.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Zhu’s precision and techniques are something he now plans to teach to others across China.

One of Zhu’s exercises is to toss a walnut into the air and then try to split it by hitting it with a steel ball projected from a slingshot.

Zhu began sharing his hobby on Kuaishou, a short video platform and now has a following that is growing daily as well as an 800-clip video archive and counting.

A man who started using nature to work out on and in because he was too poor to buy gym equipment, has captured the attention of almost three million followers online.

The 34-year-old, from a rural area in the southeastern province of Fujian, turns everyday objects into workout equipment. He does push-ups on brick stacks, ab wheel rollouts on a lake using bamboo, climbs across a brick wall with bare hands, and parkour jumps over stacked tires.

Huang Haimu says turning nature into his own gym was born out of necessity because he couldn’t afford gym equipment.

“I came up with a way to make use of the things I had. I started making training equipment out of normal objects with new workout ideas,” he said.

Huang began live-streaming his workouts in 2016, amassing millions of followers and transforming himself from an aimless youth wasting his life playing video games into a trainer who wants to entertain others while helping them to get in shape.

Cleaning chips censor staff

Internet users have applauded hotels in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou for installing computer chips in their cleaning cloths and beddings to help monitor cleanliness.

Local health authorities in Hangzhou, in the Zhejiang province, have been installing chips in at least 12 hotels since December during the project’s trial run.

A cleaner displays a cleaning cloth installed with a computer chip that connects to a digital bracelet.

PHOTO: Weibo/CCTV

In one hotel, every bedding item has a chip installed. Cleaners can scan and get detailed information. In other hotels, cleaning cloths are equipped with chips to enforce the use of different cloths to clean different areas of the room by cleaners.

Some Chinese hotel cleaning staff were reported to have used the same cloth to clean both the bathroom and the bedroom.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.