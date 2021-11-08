Quirky China: Smoking monkey outrage, school caught ranking kids based on parents' wealth and status, AI beauty blogger hits 5 million fans in 1 week

A zoo in China was forced to take down a short video that showed a monkey smoking after the clip caused public outrage.

But the zoo, located in Hengshui, Heibei province, northern China, on Thursday (Nov 4) defended itself by saying the footage was made to educate the public not to smoke, The Beijing News reported.

In the video, a young monkey, wearing a pullover, was holding a burning cigarette in its mouth, with its eyes constantly blinking. After a zoo worker took away the cigarette, the monkey fell down on the ground.

The worker then put a thin quilt over its body saying “smoking harms the health”. At the end of the video, the worker presented a plate of seafood as a reward for the monkey’s performance, the report said.

A manager from the zoo told the newspaper that they only let the animal pretend to smoke. However, many internet users felt it was unacceptable.

“Is it appropriate? What’s more, it is such a young monkey!” wrote one person on Weibo.

School caught mapping children’s backgrounds and social status

A principal of a primary school was reprimanded and his deputy got a warning after their school was exposed for placing pupils into categories based on parents’ backgrounds.

It came after a student’s “situation statistics form” from the school in Yuanping, northern Shanxi province, was released on the internet this week, news portal kankanews.com reports.

According to this sheet, students are marked as different categories, with some categories being “leaders’ children”, “powerful and dominant department officials’ children”, “entrepreneurs’ children”, “single parents’ children” and “parents who have a criminal record”.

Other categories are “students who are dating” and “parents who are religious believers”. The sheet was for a class of third-grade students.

The third form teacher of the class has had her eligibility for promotion this year revoked, the report said.

The local education authority said it asked schools to check students’ family backgrounds as a plan to provide help for left-behind children and those from poor families. But this primary school misunderstood the authority’s instructions, the report said.

Blogger a sensation with millions of followers on arrival

A virtual idol defined as a “virtual beauty vlogger” has harvested over five million fans since its debut on the short video platform Douyin earlier this week.

The popularity of the figure, named Liu Yexi is an indicator that virtual idols are penetrating the short video and live-streaming industries and taking audiences away from traditional sectors such as variety shows and music videos, business news portal lanjinger.com reported.

Liu has so far uploaded only two short videos, both of which were praised by audiences for their movie-like quality, said the report.

The first video has been viewed over 11 million times and has received 2.7 million likes.

The two-minute video shows a boy coming across a female Taoist priest who uses a make-up pen to gently brush the boy’s eyes, allowing him to see the fantasy world she sees.

It was praised for containing both Chinese traditional elements and science-fiction elements.“You do the beauty vlogger job. I quit,” wrote one internet user who himself is a beauty vlogger.

“It was a great surprise for me that day when I saw it,” said another person. “The video has lifted the short video ceiling.”

