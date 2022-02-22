Quirky China: Spa for rooster named Elizabeth, a ride-hailing fugitive and the accidental 'thief'

There is nothing quite like the sensation of stepping into a nice warm bath after a stressful day, and this rooster agrees.

A video of a chicken getting the full treatment at a pet shop went viral in China, receiving over 1.2 million likes.

In the video, the chicken appears to enjoy its moment in paradise when it closed its eyes in joy as its feathers were cleaned, its feet freshened up and its body scrubbed.

The rooster, named Elizabeth, was taken from the countryside by its owner, surnamed Bao, to a pet shop in Jinan, in eastern China's Shandong province, according to the Chutian Metropolis News.

The man said the chicken's feathers were dirty, but he did not want to bathe it in his rural house, fearing that the cold tap water would make it sick.

Even though Elizabeth is a rooster, Bao considers it his spiritual totem because the bird has thrived in a harsh environment while avoiding trouble from the cats, dogs, and weasels that live in the area.

Bao also does not actively take care of the bird, so it survives by eating food it finds on its own, the report said.

The pet shopkeeper initially refused to bathe Elizabeth, saying he had never cleaned a chicken before, but Bao eventually convinced him to give it a try, which cost him 200 yuan (S$42.51).

The accidental getaway driver

When the ride-hailing driver picked up his phone, he was surprised that the police were calling him. He would be more surprised by what they said.

Taking the call on speaker, the police told the driver, surnamed Hua, that his current passenger was a fugitive who was suspected of stealing 10 mobile phones and a laptop from a shop the night before in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province.

According to Qianjiang Evening News, Hua quickly turned off the speakerphone, locked the doors and started to drive the fugitive, surnamed Zhang, to the police station.

Nervous, the driver accidentally stopped at an office building instead of the police station. In a stroke of chance, a police officer was patrolling the area, so Hua was able to tell the officer that a fugitive was in the front passenger seat.

When Hua got out of the car to talk to the officer, Zhang took advantage of the moment to escape from the vehicle and hid in a public toilet, where he was later apprehended by the police.

READ ALSO: Quirky China: Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen copyright case, tigers get special dumplings, Valentine spending soars

Reporting a "thief" who knew her way around the house

Footprints on a chair were believed to belong to the “thief”. PHOTO: Thepaper.cn

A man in Zhejiang province in eastern China accidentally called the police on his own daughter, who was trying to sneak back into the house after having gone out to get midnight snacks.

When the father called the police, he reported a 1.6-metre-tall man who "wore a long-haired wig", according to City Express .

After he picked up a kitchen knife, he could not find the uninvited guest, except for some footprints on a chair, which he thought the man used to help himself break into the house.

When the police arrived, they also could not find any suspicious people in the house.

After the officers left, the daughter called the police to tell them that she was the person who had "broken in" because she did not "want my father to know that I sneaked out".

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.