Quirky China: Toddler filmed plucking hair off stranger’s leg on train, mother driving with boy on roof fined and driver with fear of heights stuck on expressway

A four-year-old boy in China has become a source of public amusement after he was filmed plucking the leg hairs of a train passenger on Tuesday.

In the video circulating online the unnamed boy, from Chengdu, Sichuan, western China, approaches a male passenger with dense leg hairs.

The boy runs over to the man, surnamed Luo, and squats down. He begins to gently stroke Luo’s leg, and then, starts to pluck his leg hairs.

In the video, the boy places his left hand on Luo’s leg, touches it back and forth, as well as picks the leg hairs out of it. Luo appears to not want to disturb the little boy.

“Feel free to play with it as much as you want, and in any case, my leg hairs will grow again,” said Luo.

Many Weibo users found Luo very soft and tender and were delighted by the little boy’s antics. The incident received 5,665 comments on the Weibo post with the video at the time of writing.

One commenter said: “Luo was trying to protect a kind of childlike innocence.”

A mother in eastern China has been fined for placing her son on the roof of her car while driving.

The woman from Anhui province, southeastern China, was filmed after midnight on June 23 driving a car with her son lying chest down on the roof.

Video online shows the white car was driving along an empty road at a modest speed, a boy in black clothing was stretched out on the roof of the car with his hands gripping the edge on both sides. Minutes later, local police pulled the woman over, Chinese news site People.cn reported.

It is understood that the boy climbed onto the roof of the car in a fit of pique after a fight with his mother. The woman decided to teach him the value of behaving well by not allowing him off the roof.

The mother was fined 200 yuan (US$30), and lost three driving points.

A lot of Weibo users said the mother was irresponsible.

One commenter said: “Was the mum playing a game? Didn’t she know it could be a tragedy?”

A video showing Chinese police helping a driver with acrophobia pass through an expressway has gone viral across the mainland social media.

The middle-aged driver from Shanxi province, north China, had accidentally driven onto an expressway surrounded by mountains and rivers. He was unable to drive on as he suffered from a severe fear of heights.

His navigation system guided him onto the wrong route, the first time in his life he had driven on the mountainous expressway. He sought help by calling the local police. Upon their arrival, he explained his phobia.

“When I attempted to approach that bridge in mid-air, I felt my heartbeat quicken,” the driver told Henan Broadcasting Network.

The driver got out of the car and sat in the front passenger seat. As the police drove the car off the expressway, he held on to the car tightly without looking at the cliffs and rivers below.

Many online users applauded his actions because he took responsibility for himself and other drivers.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.