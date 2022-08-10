Quirky China toddlers: Teething baby chews on table leg, boy scared of own shadow and son complains about mum's 'lousy cooking'

A video of a one-year-old baby chewing up a wooden table leg to ease teething pains has gone viral in mainland China, with more than 120 million views on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.

The baby, from Xuchang in central China's Henan province, was gnawing on a wooden table leg and would not stop, even when his mother tried to move the baby's head away from the "chewing device".

As the mother, surnamed An, explained, the boy would chew on anything except for the various teething toys she had bought for him.

"His teeth are very strong," An said. "In the blink of an eye, I found him gnawing on the table, and he had already chewed off a piece of wood."

The boy amused people online, with many jokingly comparing him to various animals.

Someone commented: "Woodpeckers will be ashamed when they see this boy."

"He looks like a small squirrel," said another.

A little boy in China tries to ‘escape’ his own shadow.

PHOTO: Weibo

A viral video taken by a father featured his son trying to "escape" from his own shadow and then giving up and crying because he was scared of it.

When the toddler was brought out to play by his father, surnamed Chen, in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province, the boy saw his shadow for the first time after the father pointed it out to him.

In the video, the father can be heard asking the boy, "What is that?"

The boy was paralysed for a moment upon seeing the shadow before trying to run away from it. He was then terrified and started bawling because the shadow followed him everywhere.

Chen, amused by his son's attempt to escape his own shadow, burst out laughing.

"He might be noticing for the first time that the shadow can move and follow him," Chen said. "I thought he was hilarious when he was afraid and cried, and I was laughing my head off standing next to him."

"People online have been joking that I love my son, but not that much," Chen added.

Tot complains about mum's 'lousy cooking'

A toddler in China broke down over his mother’s cooking.

PHOTO: Wutong

A boy in Beijing became a social media darling after he was caught on video crying and complaining to his mum that "your food tastes terrible".

The boy's mother, surnamed Sun, said she didn't cook at home before and usually took her son to restaurants or fast food joints to eat. She was later told that it was unhealthy, so she recently started cooking for the boy.

"I bought a few cookbooks and began attempting to cook for him," Sun explained. "But he started making a fuss every day after I started cooking. He has lost one kilogram since I began cooking."

Many people joked that the boy should "hang on a little longer because summer holiday is almost over and kindergartens will start soon", hinting that he can look forward to school food.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.