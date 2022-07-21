Quirky China: Woman called 'mistress' in job interview, gamers fake attack to avoid work, woman quits and gets $22,700 from boss

A woman in China was called a "mistress" and an "ornament" during a job interview for trying to negotiate better pay and conditions.

The unnamed woman from Chengdu in Sichuan, southwestern China, saw a job ad from an electromechanical equipment company seeking an HR specialist.

She was interested in the role and sent an online inquiry to the company's human resources department.

After clarifying the working hours and the monthly salary from 4,000 yuan (S$824) to 6,000 yuan, an interviewer asked the woman if she was happy with the company policy of only one day off on weekends.

The woman felt the pay was too low to give up half of every weekend.

"One day off on the weekend with this pay, I can't accept it," the woman told the interviewer.

The interviewer, who was from the company's HR department, was blunt when responding.

"The purpose of hiring an employee is not to have an ornament nor a mistress," they said.

Humiliated and angered by her treatment the woman posted about her experience online where it was soon picked up by mainland Chinese media.

More than 10,000 users left comments on a Weibo post about the incident by Chinese news platform Toutiao.

One user asked: "Mistress? How rude the HR person is."

Live streamers hire people to beat themselves to avoid work

Two gamers who run popular live streams in southern China reportedly hired eight men to beat them up to get out of work.

The two men, surnamed Zheng and Yang, from Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong province, paid eight men to attack them in an attempt to get time off from hosting their gaming streams.

Fans of the gamers called police after seeing the video of the fake attack (pictured above) believing it to be real.

PHOTO: Baidu

They had the fake attack filmed and then posted the video online on July 10, Jiupai News reported.

In the video, one of the live-streamers is seen shirtless while being beaten and knocked to the ground by a group of men. Online followers of the pair called the police after the video was posted.

The next day local police realised the attack was a hoax after speaking with the two gamers.

"As we wanted to take leave from our live-streaming programme, we found someone to film a video of us being beaten in the street," one of the two men confessed.

Police interviewed the two men and soon realised the attack had been staged.

PHOTO: Baidu

The pair were detained by authorities for 10 days after the hoax was revealed.

The staged attack sparked criticism across mainland social media. One person said: "I don't understand why they did that. Were they just silly or seeking hype?"

Woman receives S$22,700 golden handshake from boss after she quits

A woman in China has received 110,000 yuan from her former boss after she quit her job, in a story that has since gone viral on mainland social media.

The unnamed woman from Shenzhen quit her job with a small company after 11 and a half years. After leaving she received the generous lump sum from her female boss, surnamed Zhao.

In an online post about the experience, the woman said she had expected some money when leaving as it is part of the company's culture, but was surprised by the amount she received.

The former employee praised her old boss for her generosity, but also said she felt she did not deserve such a large cash gift and would try to return half of the money.

PHOTO: Weibo

She praised her old boss for her generosity on numerous occasions such as a 10,000 yuan red envelope gift she gave the woman at the latter's wedding. On another occasion, she gave her permission to leave work early to take care of housework.

The woman said she did not believe she deserved the extraordinary kindness and wanted to give back half of the money.

A lot of online users praised the woman's old boss. One said: "Oh, she is a fairy boss."

Another quipped: "Where is the company? I'm going to send a job application."

ALSO READ: Quirky China: Breaking traffic laws to get divorced, boys return $2,100 found in shared bicycle and a 30kg honeycomb falls through a ceiling

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.