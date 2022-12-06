Quirky China: Woman ends up with broken ribs after spicy meal, 150kg of radishes stolen and bank's free tissue offer gets messy

A woman in China has fractured four ribs after a coughing fit caused by spicy food.

The Shanghai woman, surnamed Huang, said when she had the coughing fit, she heard a sharp cracking sound come from her chest, Shanhai Video reported.

At first, she didn't think there was anything wrong, but later she felt pain when talking and breathing.

A CT scan revealed four of Huang's ribs were broken, and she was told by doctors she would need to have bandages wrapped around her chest for a month and to rest while her ribs healed.

The doctors said the underlying cause of the minor fractures was that her body weight was unhealthily low.

Standing at 171cm tall and weighing just 57kg, Huang said she is especially thin on her upper body and that her ribs are visible.

"Your ribs can be seen clearly under your skin. There is no muscle to support the bone, so it's easy for your ribs to get fractured when coughing," an unnamed doctor told her.

She has promised that after recovering from her injury, she would do more physical exercise to increase her muscle mass and upper body weight.

Police swoop on radish bandits

Chinese police have arrested three people for stealing 150kg of radishes from a farmer in Zhejiang province in eastern China, catching the trio as they were mid-way through slicing the vegetables to dry in the sun for making a traditional local dish.

The farmer reported the theft to the police the next morning. Hours later, the three suspects were apprehended in their own courtyard, Gaodu News reported.

Surveillance records showed one of the men in a pedicab and two others on motorbikes transporting the stolen radishes last month.

They told the police they wanted to eat dried radish, a popular regional cuisine. It took them a long time to cut the huge amount of radishes into thin slices, they said.

Many internet users were amused by the case.

"Radish is sold at merely 0.56 yuan per kg. So 84 yuan (S$16.30) in total for 150kg of radishes they stole. Why did these three people bother?" Wrote one user on Douyin.

Another suggested: "The farmer should pay the thieves a processing fee. After all, they didn't sleep the whole night."

Bank's free tissue promotion ends in a big mess

A Chinese bank is under fire for a promotion that offered customers free tissues if they could pull them from a giant roll within five seconds.

The bank in central China's Hubei province placed a huge tissue paper roll on the street for the promotion, hoping to boost its popularity in the region, Hebei TV reported.

While some people are angered by what they see as unnecessary waste, others say the promotion is taking advantage of thrifty elderly people.

Nearly all participants were senior citizens – particularly old-aged women – who were seen in a video eagerly grabbing at the tissue paper and dragging it from the roll to beat the five-second time limit, as the more they grabbed, the more free tissue paper they would receive.

The promotion has trended on Weibo, where it has been viewed more than 110 million times. Many internet users said they didn't feel comfortable with the activity.

"It is humiliating to old people who are well known for their habit of taking away free things and profiting at the expense of others," wrote one person. "Many public toilets' tissues disappear shortly after they are refilled because of old people."

"Isn't this a waste of paper? The tissues they get are so dirty and messy. Could it even be used?" Another person asked.

However, another said the idea was harmless: "The bank is happy. Those old aunties are happy. It's fine."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.