Quirky China: Women drooling over edible lipstick, jeans that give you a facial, and the new hot spot for counterfeiting

Women are going loopy for lippy at a Chengdu restaurant offering customers a dessert of ‘edible lipstick’

A video published on pearvideo.com shows the dessert being prepared by pouring melted red-coloured chocolate into lipstick-shaped moulds. They are then set to cool in refrigerators at the restaurant, located in southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Called “goddess fixing her makeup”, a single dessert is made up of four “lipsticks” which retails for 26 yuan (S$5.60) and is selling out fast to its female clientele, said the restaurant’s owner Xiao Ya.

‘Edible lipsticks’ promoted at a hot pot restaurant in Sichuan. Photo: Chinanews.com

Xiao said she spent 30,000 yuan (US$4,575) on research and development for the quirky dessert.

“Chengdu has 3,000 to 4,000 hot pot restaurants but there is no dish specially serving females,” she was quoted as saying.

“So, I was thinking of inventing some dishes suitable for local ‘little sisters’ and tourists to take a picture of and share online.”

For female customers “who love to make themselves look beautiful”, the first thing for them to do after eating meals is to fix their makeup, Xiao said.

“One of my close friends said it’s unsafe for us women to eat lipsticks. So, I came up with an idea - why not make an editable lipstick?” she said.

Jeans that moisturise as you walk have been an unlikely hit online with shoppers ordering 10,000 pairs in just 40 seconds.

Dubbed the “facial jeans”, the fabric is incorporated with collagen woven into the fibre which provides “a moisturizing effect similar to having a facial”, said the product’s creator, Gu Xiang.

An entrepreneur in China has recently hit the headlines for developing hi-tech jeans that ‘have the moisturizing effect like fac

Gu, the general manager of Beijiang Zhilian Textile Company in Guangzhou, in China’s Guangdong province, said the jeans could also keep wearers warm for longer in cold weather and cooler in warmer weather.

The idea for the novelty creation, came about after Gu’s team spent a month researching popular words that might be used by future generations. Their research revealed words such as “light”, “comfortable” and “skin protection” would be hits.

“That research result instantly enlightened me,” Gu was quoted as saying.

“Since our material has got collagen in it, it can generate an effect as facials can for the same reason,” he said

In December, Viya, China’s undisputed queen of live streaming sales with a $60 billion online shopping empire, sold out over 10,000 pairs of these jeans in just 40 seconds.

A county in central Hunan province has been labelled China’s second central bank for its burgeoning counterfeit banknote industry.

Che Lihua, director of the Public Security Bureau of Yongzhou city, which administers the county, told China’s Newsweek magazine that Daoxian county is home to an entire counterfeit money industry from manufacturing, trade and transportation of counterfeit notes.

Police seized a large number of coloured inks used by counterfeit money criminal gangs to print counterfeit money during an oper

Since 2018, a total of 1,986 people have been arrested for carrying counterfeit banknotes across the mainland. Among them, 107 are from Daoxian county, the report said.

Three years ago, county authorities elevated the fight against the counterfeit crime industry by engaging the county’s top official.

In January, local police seized counterfeit 100 yuan (US$15) to the value of 8.58 million yuan (US$1, 308, 425). One month later, police seized a stash of 20 yuan notes with a street value of 3.64 million yuan (US$555,089).

Police said counterfeit crime was rife due to the low cost of printing the notes, with one 100 yuan (US$15) note costing four yuan (US$0.61) to print. That same note could be sold on the black market for more than double what it cost to print.

