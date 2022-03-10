Quirky China: Zoo staff use monkeys to sell make-up, 'facial mask superwoman' fights fire, 'sexist' kidney ads investigated

A private zoo in Taizhou, Jiangsu, southeastern China, is under fire after some of its employees were caught putting make-up on monkeys in live streams to try and sell cosmetics.

An internet user reported to the local online information management authority about the controversial live-streaming sessions, news portal The Paper reported.

Some videos showed a female zoo worker applying make-up around a monkey's eyes to sell cosmetic products. Several monkeys were seen in the video wearing diapers, taking a bath, eating strawberries and durian.

A horrified internet user reported the activity of the zoo staff.

PHOTO: Handout

"I understand that the video producer aims to attract fans by giving monkeys special treatment. But it is not in line with our values. They shouldn't only focus on attracting viewers without considering the social impact," the whistle-blower said.

The authority told the zoo to take the videos off the internet and banned it from using monkeys in live-streaming again.

'Facial mask superwoman' trends after fire rescue

PHOTO: Handout

A Chinese woman has been dubbed the "face mask superwoman" after a video clip appeared online showing her wearing a beauty facial mask and calmly helping her neighbour put out a fire.

The fire broke out in an apartment building in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, eastern China, at the end of last month, Qianjiang Evening News reported.

After hearing someone shouting "there is a fire" outside her flat, Zhang Dandan quickly took a fire extinguisher to help, forgetting that she was still wearing a facial mask.

She skilfully raised the extinguisher towards the flame, a corridor surveillance video showed. When the extinguisher was almost finished, Zhang asked her neighbour to fetch another one from her home.

It took Zhang five minutes and two extinguishers to put out the fire, believed to have been caused by home appliances.

"When I recalled the incident, I felt it was a bit risky," Zhang said.

She said she managed to put out the fire thanks to regular firefighting drills at her workplace.

'Sexist' kidney ads under investigation

PHOTO: Handout

The market supervision authority in Nanchang, Jiangxi, eastern China, is investigating a company selling health products after claims its ads are sexist.

The advertisements from Huiren Shenbao targeting male customers claim its products can help improve the function of their kidneys.

READ ALSO: Quirky China: Father puts son on wrong school bus, horse-riding grandpa gets coronavirus test, prying girlfriend scammed

Internet users found a post from the company's Weibo account from 2016 that claimed about half of the men surveyed said their eyes are fixated on women's chests in summer. Nearly 20 per cent said they would look at a woman's waist and buttocks, 17 per cent said they look at their thighs, six per cent said their focus is on their legs. Only four per cent of men said they look at a woman's face first, according to the company's ad.

Some months later, it released another ad claiming that "as a matter of fact, women practise yoga only for men".

These two posts have been deleted from the company's Weibo account, but screenshots are being widely circulated online. The market authority ordered it to take action to address public concern over the content of the ads.

READ ALSO: Quirky China: Mice steal over $400 from supermarket, crying goose avoids death, man charged for claiming bigamy

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.