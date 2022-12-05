Quirky kids in China: 'Stunt' baby stands on grandpa's hand, toddler helps mum sell fish and boy cries over Ultraman

A five-month-old baby who can stand steadily on his grandfather's hand without any support has become a source of controversy on mainland Chinese social media, where it has been viewed more than 34 million times on Weibo alone.

The viral video filmed by the baby's mother shows the boy smiling as he stands on one of his grandfather's hands and the grandpa uses the same hand to grab the baby's feet tightly while he walks around a room, reported Houlang Video.

The baby's mother, who lives in central China's Henan province, said it was the first time the boy had shown this behaviour. Other family members in the video praise the boy for his "awesome performance".

However, the video received a flood of critical comments online after it went viral.

"Adults letting a little baby do such a dangerous thing only to satisfy their own vanity. Parents are even cheering for this. Lamentable!" wrote one person on Weibo.

"It's dangerous behaviour. Don't copy that," another user said. "It's well known that normal kids only learn to stand at 10 months old or later."

3-year-old becomes street hawker

A three-year-old boy trying to sell fish on the street devised a novel way of attracting customers by yelling out loudly and boldly waving his arms.

Many residents in the boy's community in eastern China's Anhui province found the sales pitch adorable and said they felt compelled to buy the fish, the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported.

The boy's mother, surnamed Song, said his uncle had been fishing at a nearby lake and caught more than 10 large silver carp. As the family could not eat all the fish, they decided to sell the surplus to their neighbours.

Song said she told her son, nicknamed Yibao, to go out and try selling the fish, hoping to improve his social skills.

"I told him the money he earned could be used to buy lollies for himself. He then agreed to sell the fish," she said. "He worked hard by yelling out loudly until he lost his voice."

The fish sold out in just 10 minutes at 10 yuan (S$1.90) each, thanks to the boy's efforts, said Song.

Boy's airport toy drama makes news

A two-year-old boy reduced to tears at an airport in China after watching his mother disassemble his Ultraman toy to meet boarding requirements has made the headlines on the mainland.

The boy's mother, surnamed Lin, said the 95cm-tall figure was a gift from her son's friend who is a fan of the Ultraman series, the Paper reported.

On their way to Shenzhen Airport last week, the mother told the boy to keep the toy with him as it was too big to go in their luggage.

When they arrived at the airport, however, an airline employee asked them to disassemble the toy if they wanted to take it on board the aircraft.

At first, the boy agreed, but when he saw his mother removing the Ultraman toy's arms from its body, he began crying and covered his eyes with his hands.

"Seeing him cry, I wanted to laugh," Lin said.

Upon returning home, the mother immediately put the toy back together.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.