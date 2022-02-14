Quirky Winter Olympics: Collector has 5,000 souvenirs, man gets panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen shaved into head

Zhang Wenquan, a 35-year-old Beijinger, has collected more than 5,000 Olympic mementos over the course of 20 years, the Chengdu Business News reported.

While many people are looking for products of Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Zhang has an entire wall of Bing Dwen Dwen souvenirs at his 30 square metre house in a hutong near Beijing’s West Second Ring Road.

“I now have 70 to 80 Bing Dwen Dwen plush toys and figures,” Zhang said proudly. “There should be more than 200 if you count other related collections!”

China’s panda mascot ‘Bing Dwen Dwen’ has been so popular that many souvenirs have sold out.

PHOTO: Weibo

Zhang has been collecting Bing Dwen Dwen products since 2019. Instead of hoarding and speculating, his collection is motivated by a love of souvenirs. He said that he has turned down many requests from friends to purchase one of his Bing Dwen Dwen collectibles.

Zhang started to collect Olympic souvenirs during the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and he has souvenirs from every Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics, Youth Olympics, and even Universiade. One of his most prized possessions is the torch from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, which cost about 12,000 yuan (S$2,542).

Zhang has spent 400,000 to 500,000 yuan (US$62,500 to $78,130) on his Olympic collection over the years.

“In addition to the necessary expenses, almost all my salary is spent on the collection,” Zhang said.

Man gets panda mascot shaved into his head

On Feb 9, a barber in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, eastern China, shaved a pattern of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, for a customer on the back of his head.

The barber, surnamed Wang, said that the customer is a regular. Wang recalled that day that the customer complained about how difficult it was to buy a Bing Dwen Dwen souvenir because of a buying frenzy and a resulting supply shortage, Thepaper.cn reported.

Barber in China recreates China’s Winter Olympic mascot on the head of a customer.

PHOTO: The Paper

As the Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen merchandise became highly sought after following the commencement of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The doll souvenir purchasing frenzy has spread across mainland China, culminating in the current situation where “a Dwen souvenir is impossible to find.”

As a consolation, Wang offered to shave his head with the mascot’s pattern.

Wang explained that the customer trusted him to do the haircut since he was known as skilled at hair shaping.

“It took me nearly an hour to get the haircut done,” Wang said.

Aijia Shi, a post-90s girl from Cixi, Zhejiang Province, with the internet profile name Shishi Xiaojia, painted some of the great moments of the Winter Olympic competitors while watching the games.

Chinese artist recreates Winter Olympic champions in her artworks.

PHOTO: Weibo

“These are the most fantastic moments for me, and they captured my heart right away,” Shi told reporters from The Beijing News . “As a result, I was inspired to paint them.”

Shi said that she has been watching the Winter Olympic Games closely since it started. And it’s a way for her, as a painter, to show her support for the athletes and the Chinese national team by painting the good moments.

“A simple painting can take one to two hours,” Shi said, “but a complicated one might take up to half a day.”

Shi hopes that all athletes can achieve their goals and bring honour to their countries, and she also hopes that they can protect themselves well throughout the games.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.