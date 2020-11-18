Record-setting onion from Shandong recognised by Guinness

A green onion that stands 2.53 metres high was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest on Sunday during the 2020 China Zhangqiu Green Onion Cultural and Tourism Festival in the Zhangqiu district of Jinan, Shandong province.

A boy is dwarfed by tall green onions at the 2020 China Zhangqiu Green Onion Cultural and Tourism Festival in the Zhangqiu district of Jinan, Shandong province.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Zhangqiu boasts a long history of growing green onions and was honoured as the "home of green onions" by the Ministry of Agriculture in 1996.

Judges measure green onions at the 2020 China Zhangqiu Green Onion Cultural and Tourism Festival in the Zhangqiu district of Jinan, Shandong province.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The district currently grows 600 million kilograms of green onions on 8,004 hectares, generating more than 700 million yuan (S$143 million) annually.