'Relationship for free?' Man in China sues ex for return of $181,000 bride price

A court in China has ordered a woman repay most of a betrothal gift of 888,000 yuan (S$181,000) to her former fiancée following the cancellation of their wedding.

The man, surnamed Lin, from Fuqing city in Fujian province, southeastern China requested the money be returned after his engagement to a woman, surnamed Chen, ended.

The pair ended their relationship after deciding they were incompatible following a year of living together, Xing Video reported.

In May 2020, Lin agreed to pay 888,000 yuan as a betrothal gift to Chen and they became engaged a few days later.

Lin’s family then spent another 443,000 yuan covering an engagement party, gold gifts, a red packet containing 73,000 yuan and a matchmaker fee of 30,000 yuan. In total, the family spent more than 1.33 million yuan including the bride price.

Although they hadn’t been legally married, Lin filed a lawsuit at a local court after the engagement was cancelled and sought the return of the US$130,000 cash gift.

Lin provided bank transfer records to the court which ruled Lin had a legal right to seek the return of the money because the pair had separated before marrying.

The court decided the couple had shared expenses from the period they lived together and after some deductions, ordered Chen return 800,000 yuan to Lin within 10 days.

A Weibo news report generated substantial debate about Lin’s demand of the return of the betrothal gift. At the time of writing, the report had attracted 17,616 comments. Many people supported Lin, but some expressed concern for Chen.

“The betrothal gift of 888,000 yuan, plus the gold and the red envelope money added up to 1,081,000 yuan (US$160,000), was the relationship for free? Lin did pay a lot apparently,” wrote one person.

Another asked: “Lin could get the money, but what about Chen? They lived together like a married couple for about a year.”

Some also criticised the betrothal gift for being too extravagant.

“The high betrothal gift made me feel like he was buying a wife,” wrote one commenter.

“To get married is so expensive in China. Perhaps it is a reason why I’m single,” another said.

China’s Marriage Law requires the court to rule in favour of three types of requests for the return of betrothal gifts: when the wedding does not go ahead, couples who marry while not living together, and those who experience hardship as a result of the betrothal gift.

Betrothal gifts by men to women are a long-standing custom in China, with amounts ranging from 10,000 yuan to 1 million yuan.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.