Remove your tattoos, Chinese authorities tell their football players

Chinese authorities are taking their dislike of tattoos one step further.

After moving to force football players to cover up their ink in 2018, a new directive from the General Administration of Sport (GAS) has placed an outright ban on tattoos, and are even calling for players to have them removed altogether.

In a statement released overnight, GAS said national teams at all levels must “strictly implement” the new requirements, adding it was all in the name of setting a good example for society.

“The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves,” the statement said.

“If there are special circumstances agreed by the team, (players) must cover up the tattoos during training and matches.”

Under the new rules, younger players with new tattoos will not be called into the national squad. There are also suggestions that the Chinese Football Association would set disciplinary requirements for national team players who breach the rules.

Tattoos among elite Chinese athletes have become more mainstream in recent years. High-profile Chinese players, including international defender Zhang Linpeng, have previously been told to cover up while appearing for the national team and club side Guangzhou FC.

The process of having tattoos removed, however, can be a costly and painful process. Hollywood superstar Mark Wahlberg is one who knows this well, having had all of his tattoos removed over the space of five years.

Speaking at the promotion of his 2020 film Spenser Confidential, Wahlberg compared the process to having “hot bacon grease flicked on you over and over again”.

“It’s dreadfully painful. Hopefully they will develop the technology more, but when I got it done the dermatologist told me it would take five to seven visits, it took five years, and I went once a month.”

The GAS added that national teams should organise “ideological and political education activities” that would “strengthen the patriotic education” of players.

The new rules hope to set a “good example for society” GAS said in a statement.

The GAS said in a statement headed “Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players”, the Chinese Football Association would set out disciplinary requirements for national team players.

Doing so would “enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and honour, and create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well and with excellent style of play”, it added.

There was no indication of when the new rules would take effect, but China will face Japan in the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers on Jan 27, before meeting Vietnam on Feb 1.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.