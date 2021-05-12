Repeated Covid-19 tests just ploy to force us to get jab, Hong Kong helpers say

Hong Kong's domestic workers say the government is unfairly forcing them to take a Covid-19 vaccine or else face the risk of undergoing repeated mandatory testing after authorities suddenly ordered them to be screened again.

Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet Ngor revealed on Tuesday (May 11) she was dropping her plan to require that the city's roughly 370,000 helpers be inoculated, she said they must be tested for a second time by the end of the month, despite a first round uncovering just three coronavirus cases.

Those already vaccinated would be exempted from the screening.

"The government is just indirectly imposing mandatory vaccination on the migrant workers," said Eni Lestari, a domestic worker and chairwoman of the International Migrants Alliance. "You don't need to be vaccinated, but you may need to get tested every few weeks. This is against the principle of voluntary vaccination. It's unacceptable and beyond rational."

The government gave helpers just nine days to be screened earlier this month. On one weekend, thousands of helpers sacrificed their day off and queued for hours at the testing centre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Overall, more than 340,000 helpers complied with the order.

Without going into detail, labour minister Dr Law Chi Kwong warned late last month that domestic workers might be subject to regular screening, something Eman Villanueva, spokesman for the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body, said would be deeply unfair, if required.

"Why pick on the migrant workers? This is very discriminatory," Villanueva, a helper himself, said. "This is sending a signal [to the community] that migrant workers are virus carriers."

Villanueva urged all helpers and supporters to wear red this Sunday when socialising on their day off to show their anger about the second screening.

The mandatory vaccination plan triggered a diplomatic backlash from the Philippine and Indonesian consulates, with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jnr saying it "smacks of discrimination".

Lam said last week she would suspend the plan, and in abandoning it altogether on Tuesday admitted the idea had "aroused a lot of concerns".

But in revealing the new round of mandatory testing, she noted mutant strains could have a long incubation period, a fact stressed by infectious disease specialist Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan.

"Some workers could be asymptomatic during the first screening and thus not caught," he said, adding the incubation period could last up to 27 days. "If we don't screen them again as soon as possible, we won't know if there is an invisible transmission chain out there."

Domestic workers get tested at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Philippine consul general Raly Tejada told the Post it was "illogical" that employers did not have to undergo mandatory testing as well, and questioned the necessity of further screening, saying there was already "near-perfect compliance" during the first round.

Indonesia's consulate also criticised the additional tests, and pointed out that workers spent "their most valuable weekly day off to join the long queue for the previous testing".

"They have not been given a replacement day off," the consulate added. "Another compulsory testing will lead to another violation of their employment rights to have a weekly day off."

Mike Cheung, president of the Overseas Employment Centre, said employers should compensate the helpers for the time they spent getting the jabs.

Betty Yung Ma Shan Yee, chairwoman of the Hong Kong Employers of Overseas Domestic Helpers Association, said she believed bosses would do so.

But she was also among those who suspected the government wanted to use mandatory testing to push helpers to get vaccinated.

"The tests are taking place quite frequently," she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.