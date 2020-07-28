Rescue dogs work tirelessly to find missing people after landslides in China

Five rescue dogs have recently become heroes among locals after helping rescuers search for nine missing people after landslides in Huangmei county in Central China's Hubei province.

After finishing the work, the rescue dogs were covered with mud and exhausted.

The pictures of the rescue dogs were liked by many local residents and netizens after they were published online by onlookers.

The accident took place in Yuanshan village in Dahe township, when more than 10,000 square metres of landslides happened because of a continuous heavy downpour, burying seven houses at 4 am on July 8.

More than 100 rescuers and the five dogs were immediately sent to help search after nine villagers were reported missing.

With the help of the dogs, all nine missing villagers were finally found. They worked continuously for more than 40 hours and ran more than 400 kilometres when the last victim was found at 2:30 pm on July 9.