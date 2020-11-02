Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

BEIJING - The median incubation period of the novel coronavirus is three days while in rare cases, the incubation period can reach 24 days, recent research has found.

The median incubation period of three days is lower than the estimated 5.2 days, according to research conducted by Dr Zhong Nanshan, a prominent scientist who is leading a government-appointed panel of experts helping to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The findings could be used to guide the quarantine practice of targeting the close contacts of coronavirus patients, according to the research, whose findings were published on Sunday (Feb 9) on medRxiv, the free online archive and distribution server for complete but unpublished medical papers.

Guan Weijie, a member of the research team, told Red Star News on Monday that only in very rare cases, the coronavirus has incubated for 24 days, and there's no need to prolong the isolation period for suspected patients.

The research was based on a sample of 1,099 novel coronavirus patients selected from 552 hospitals across China, with a median age of 47.