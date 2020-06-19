Researchers isolate coronavirus strain related to latest Beijing outbreak

Chinese scientists have successfully isolated the coronavirus strain that caused the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, a significant progress that will greatly aid the epidemic control and prevention.

The strain was isolated on Monday from samples collected from the respiratory tracts of infected cases in Xinfadi, a major wholesale market for agricultural products in Beijing, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Nucleic acid testing showed success in the isolation and nurturing of the virus strain, as they are propagating quickly, the centre said.

The success is of significance to getting to know more about the virus strain for the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, including its sequence and replication characteristic, evaluation of vaccines and selection of drugs for virus, China CDC said.

Beijing had confirmed 158 new Covid-19 cases as of Wednesday over the past week in the latest outbreak, which is linked with Xinfadi. Prior to the outbreak, Beijing had reported no new cases for nearly two months.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.