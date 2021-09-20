Retirees shine as square dancing steps onto China's sporting stage

As one of China's army of grannies who dance en masse in public places, 60-year-old Hou Linghua never expected to become a competitor at the country's top all-round sporting event.

It was even a bigger surprise that her 36-member dancing troupe, all around her age, won second prize at the National Games in northwest China's ancient city of Xian.

"Because the games are held in our own city, and President Xi Jinping wants everyone to exercise and be fit, we are lucky enough to be chosen to take part in this event, which used to be meant for professional athletes only," said Hou, a Xian resident.

Square dancing has been a decade-long hobby for Hou and her teammates. They first teamed up in 2009 when it started flourishing in China. But for many who do not pursue it, the pastime means noise and crowded public places.

It has long been criticised but has made its way into China's "mini-Olympics". The National Games are the highest-level national sporting event in the country, held every four years and upholding as the leadership's vows to improve the population's physical fitness to make China a strong sporting nation.

The games, which run until Sept 27, attract professional athletes for events typically seen in the Summer Olympics. But since the last National Games in Tianjin in 2017, square dancing and 18 other popular activities - including tai chi and dragon boat racing for amateurs - have been added to the schedule.

Representing their community of Dianchang in Xian's Baqiao district, Hou's troupe won second place in a competition of 18 troupes from across the country.

Now, Hou and the other women are preparing to perform at opening and closing ceremonies during the National Games for People with Disabilities, which follows the National Games.

"I wouldn't look so young if I didn't dance with all these sisters. We're all amateurs, and all started doing this after retirement. We all are grandmas, and some still have parents to look after," Hou said.

"Some of us dance to lose weight, others to make friends, or just for fun."

The troupe has an instructor, 70-year-old Yao Lijie, a former college teacher and also an amateur dancer.

"It could be the only time that we win such a national honour, so we're very happy. Usually we dance in public areas in our communities, morning and night," Yao said.

She said they seldom received complaints because they kept the music volume as low as possible.

"We used to see news about conflicts caused by squaring dancing a lot, but I think in recent years most dancers were well aware of the problem and have learned to turn the volume down," Yao said, "Besides, it's increasingly accepted. It's not just a pastime for the elderly, and many young people have joined too.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.