Revealed: 47,000 wild animals sold in Wuhan before pandemic - but no bats

Thousands of wild animals were sold in markets in the Chinese city of Wuhan ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, new research has found.

The study by British and Chinese researchers shines a spotlight on the active animal trade in the city, which has long been considered a potential source of the outbreak.

In the most detailed record of wild animal sales yet to be published, the scientists estimate that more than 47,000 wild animals were sold in the city's markets in the two and a half years before the disease emerged.

In monthly site visits to 17 shops selling wild animals across four markets in Wuhan between May 2017 and November 2019, researchers documented the sale of 38 species.

These included mammals such as civet cats, mink and raccoon dogs, which are known to be susceptible to coronaviruses, along with squirrels, badgers, foxes and hedgehogs, as well as birds and reptiles.

However, they did not find any evidence that bats or pangolins - seen as two possible sources of the transmission of the coronavirus - had been on sale in the markets.

Seven of the vendors monitored were at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was linked to a number of the earliest known cases of Covid-19 in late 2019.

The Huanan market was closed in January last year.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Some 1,100 individual animals were being moved through city markets on average monthly, in a trade that the researchers describe as both ripe for spreading disease and "fundamentally illegal".

"Almost all animals were sold alive, caged, stacked and in poor condition. Most stores offered butchering services, done on site, with considerable implications for food hygiene and animal welfare," said the researchers, from China West Normal University and Oxford University, who received their data directly from stall owners as part of a study to monitor tick-borne disease.

The comprehensive data set, which ends just one month before the Covid-19 outbreak was detected in Wuhan, goes far beyond the information published following a visit to the city by a World Health Organisation-led team earlier this year.

The origins of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 remain unknown, and scientists and governments have called for further investigations into whether the virus came from a natural source or from a laboratory leak - a theory China has repeatedly denied.

The trade in wild animals was identified as a possible transmission route for the virus, which is thought to have originated in bats.

Many, but not all, of the earliest known cases were linked to the Huanan market, and a later analysis found that over half of the first known cases in December 2019 had exposure to this or other city markets.

But no link has been found between the animals on sale in the market and the virus.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.