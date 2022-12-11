'Role model for us!' Flight attendant, 50, 'too old' to work in China goes overseas

A 50-year-old Chinese flight attendant who taught herself English and Finnish after losing her job and then receiving multiple offers has become an inspiration in mainland China where airlines set discriminatory age limits for cabin crew.

The Beijing woman, surnamed Hu, worked at Norwegian Air Shuttle for six years before being sacked during an internal restructuring, Bailu Video reported.

It's not clear when she was dismissed. But while she looked for a new job, she worked on improving her English and studied Finnish in preparation for job interviews with foreign airlines.

She did not seek work with Chinese airlines, which do not employ cabin crew aged over 40.

Hu is the only Chinese flight attendant at her current employer, which was not named in the report. She has been with the new employer for eight months.

"I exercise routinely, and I insist on eating a healthy diet. These are major reasons that I am still able to handle this physically demanding job which requires flying for long hours," she said.

"Use all your strength and courage to deal with life. Live in the moment, and never regret every step you've taken."

Hu's video has been viewed more than five million times on Weibo and received thousands of positive comments.

"What a brilliant life you have! You are a role model for us women!" Wrote one person.

"She is so encouraging. Everybody, let us learn from her to improve ourselves," commented another.

Hu's story has also become a source of public discussion on age discrimination in the mainland job market.

Chinese airlines do not hire flight attendants aged 40 years old and above, those who reach this age while in the job are assigned to other roles, according to zhihu.com, China's version of Quora.

"It's hard for a person aged over 30 to find a job in China. Those aged 40 or older are regarded as old people by companies," wrote one person on Douyin.

"When a woman around 30 years old applies for a job, employers will usually ask her questions like whether she has any plan for marriage and what's her plan regarding babies. What's more, no matter how many times you repeat saying that you don't want to marry or have any babies, they tend not to believe you," wrote another user.

Under China's labour laws, women retire at 50, and men at 55 if they are engaged in physically intensive jobs or are freelancers. For those in government jobs, schools or in management, the retirement age is 55 for women and 60 for men.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.