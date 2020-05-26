Rubber ducks race for glory in China

More than 10,000 yellow rubber ducks completed a special marathon in a river in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, on Sunday, floating downriver for 421.95 metres with only the aid of the current and the wind.

The decimal point was moved to give the ducks a chance. A running marathon is 42.195 kilometres.

With the help of their owners, the ducks gathered in a river flowing through the city's Daming Palace National Heritage Park.

Rubber duck number A10641, A11540-2 and A13617 arrived at the finish line in the shortest time, winning the top three prizes.

According to Qujiang Marathon Cultural and Sports Development Co, the event organiser, the rubber duck marathon came about because the outbreak of Covid-19 had halted national sports games, including the regular Xi'an International Marathon, which had been held annually since 2017.

The event was held to brighten the mood, the organiser said.

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Unlike other online sports games, the Xi'an rubber duck marathon enabled participants to pick a yellow rubber duck to join in the game. Participants couldn't go to the site, but they could watch online live streaming and cheer on their rubber ducks.

The game attracted more than 10,000 participants - one duck each - from China and abroad.

All the participants whose rubber ducks finished the race were issued electronic certificates and medals, the organiser said.

Another rubber duck marathon will be hosted in June.

