Rumours over excavator at Beijing's Forbidden City highlight mystique surrounding massive, mostly-lost Yongle encyclopaedia

A construction project near Beijing’s Forbidden City forced authorities to publicly debunk rumours that they had discovered one of China’s most famous lost artefacts.

Last week, an excavator was spotted outside the Dong Hua Gate at night, sparking a debate about whether volumes of the mostly-lost Yongle Dadian, or Yongle encyclopaedia , had been discovered.

The debate became so popular that authorities had to issue a statement that said they were performing routine electrical work and had chosen nighttime to minimise traffic disruptions.

The Yongle Dadian contained nearly 23,000 scrolls in 11,095 volumes and has long sparked the imagination of people who believe it held knowledge lost to time.

The massive work was commissioned in 1403 by Emperor Yongle, a Ming dynasty ruler known for moving the Chinese capital to Beijing.

It took 2,169 scholars five years to complete. The encyclopaedia, which covers a range of traditional Chinese knowledge from important literary works of the time, is thought to have contained over 370 million Chinese characters, making it the largest encyclopaedia ever created.

One fact that adds an air of mystery to the scrolls is that nobody has a concrete theory about how most of the encyclopaedia was lost.

Historians have said that 90 per cent of the encyclopaedia was destroyed or missing by the end of the Ming dynasty in 1644, while most of the rest is believed to have disappeared during the Second Opium War and Boxer Rebellion between the 1850s and 1900.

Today, less than 400 volumes, or about 3 per cent, of the encyclopaedia survives. The largest collection is owned by the National Library of China, which houses 221 volumes, while other volumes are scattered around the world including in Taiwan, Europe, and the US.

The scrolls are so revered that a copy of two volumes, commissioned in 1567 by the Jiajing Emperor, sold for nearly €$8 million (S$15 million) in 2020.

The excavation might have sparked rumours because the Hall of Supreme Harmony, the anchor of the Forbidden City, was finished during Emperor Yongle’s reign. The building was called the Hall of Offering to Heaven during his time.

Naturally, excavation surrounding an area connected to Emperor Yongle might prompt rampant speculation that it contained his greatest work.

