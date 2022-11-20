'Run away now': Chinese woman warned by blind date's ex he desperately wants a son

A woman in China has sought advice online after a blind date turned up with his six-year-old daughter, and it was later revealed he got divorced just one week before — allegedly leaving his wife after she did not give him a son.

The unidentified 25-year-old woman from Shandong province in eastern China said in an online post which included a video of the date that she was surprised when the man arrived with his daughter, Miaowen Video reported.

The woman was set up on the date with the man through a mutual friend, but said she knew nothing about him until their meeting at a local restaurant. When she realised the man was divorced, she said she was shocked, but did not want to be rude and continued with the date.

The woman says she was shocked when the man arrived with his young daughter and it was later revealed he had been married before and was divorced.

PHOTO: Weibo

The woman said she left with a good impression of the man and his daughter. However, she was still unsure after discovering he was previously married and had a child. She decided to tell her story on the internet and seek advice from others.

She was shocked when a woman who claimed to be the man’s ex-wife saw her story and left her a message.

“He went on a blind date just one week after getting divorced. I hope you can treat my daughter well and can give birth to a boy as his family wishes,” the woman who claimed to be the man’s ex-wife wrote.

The ex-wife then told the woman that she had been happily married to the man with two daughters, but said this all changed when the man’s family demanded that she produce a son. When she refused, she and the man divorced.

In a strange twist, the man’s ex-wife, shown above top left, contacted the woman after seeing her story online and gave a warning about her ex-husband.

PHOTO: Weibo

The woman said she was grateful for the ex-wife’s honesty and hoped the couple could reconcile and remarry.

“Everything he shared with me during the date was related to his ex-wife. I hope that he can be with her again,” the woman said.

The video alone has attracted almost 9 million views and 5,000 comments online, with many users suggesting the woman cut off all contact with the man.

One person commented: “It’s wise to run away from this man as fast as possible now.”

In China, a couple can only get divorced in the city where they are permanent residents.

PHOTO: Weibo

Another said: “Women at 25 years old should be at a wonderful age of dating the men they like, not to go on a blind date. And how come her friend introduced her to such a man?”

Census data for 2021 released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics revealed that last year the country’s gender ratio remained skewed in favour of males – 723 million males compared to 689 million females.

In the traditional marriage age range of 20 to 40, there were 20 million more men than women, the data also revealed.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.