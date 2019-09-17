Safety questions after woman dies stepping off moving bus in China

Police in southern China are investigating the death of a woman who suddenly leapt from her seat and through the door of a moving bus on the weekend.

The unidentified woman was confirmed dead at hospital in Fenggang county, Guizhou province, on Sunday after alighting the bus through the rear door which should have been closed, according to county police.

An officer from the county's traffic police bureau told the South China Morning Post that an investigation into the woman's action and the bus driver's responsibility was under way.

Surveillance footage posted online shows the woman in a yellow top sitting near the open back door before suddenly getting up and rushing through the door.

The door then closes and the bus stops moments later as passengers appear shocked.

The footage was shared widely online on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.

Some internet users said the woman might have been dozing and awoke suddenly thinking she had missed her stop.

Others noted that the door should not have been open.

Just late last month, a woman was injured getting off a moving bus in Chongqing as the driver accidentally opened the rear door, video news app Kankanews.com reported.

The woman, in her 60s, simply stepped off as she saw the door open and thought she had arrived at her destination.

The driver said his safety belt loosened and he accidentally triggered the door button while trying to buckle up. He was held fully responsible for the passenger's injury.

