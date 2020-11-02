Saleswoman volunteers as driver for medical personnel in Wuhan

Chen Lingyu, 28, is a saleswoman at a garment company in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, and now, she is a volunteer driver in the fight against the novel coronavirus. She drives medical workers between their homes and hospitals every day.

"I love Wuhan, no matter if it is good or not good. In the current situation, I would like to do what I can to help. The buses and subways have stopped running, but medical workers need to do their important work. My work can help them, and it makes me feel better," Chen said.

She drives more than 10 doctors and nurses to hospitals and back home a day.

Chen remembered clearly when she first picked up two nurses at Zhongshan Hospital in the city's Qiaokou district, as they told her if she had not picked them up, they might have to walk home.

Chen takes her temperature every day. The protective clothing she wears when driving is hung on her balcony, and also disinfected.

She said she eats two meals a day, one in the morning, and another meal after finishing the day's work. One day, she drove so many medical workers home, she was so exhausted she didn't eat supper.

She said she lives by herself, and her parents live with her grandparents. They support her, saying she needs to be careful and use good protection measures.

Chen Lingyu. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

When she was a university student, Chen did volunteer at Wuhan Railway Station. At the beginning of the epidemic, she bought 3,000 face masks to donate, and also joined the volunteer drivers team.

Though she gets tired, she never even thinks of giving up. She said two days ago, a doctor gave her hope by saying that when the outdoor temperature rises, the virus will decrease, and there will be fewer patients.

