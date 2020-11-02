Saleswoman volunteers as driver for medical personnel in Wuhan

Chen Lingyu picks up a medical worker in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Wu Yong
Su Feng
China Daily/Asia News Network

Chen Lingyu, 28, is a saleswoman at a garment company in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, and now, she is a volunteer driver in the fight against the novel coronavirus. She drives medical workers between their homes and hospitals every day.

"I love Wuhan, no matter if it is good or not good. In the current situation, I would like to do what I can to help. The buses and subways have stopped running, but medical workers need to do their important work. My work can help them, and it makes me feel better," Chen said.

She drives more than 10 doctors and nurses to hospitals and back home a day.

Chen remembered clearly when she first picked up two nurses at Zhongshan Hospital in the city's Qiaokou district, as they told her if she had not picked them up, they might have to walk home.

Chen takes her temperature every day. The protective clothing she wears when driving is hung on her balcony, and also disinfected.

She said she eats two meals a day, one in the morning, and another meal after finishing the day's work. One day, she drove so many medical workers home, she was so exhausted she didn't eat supper.

She said she lives by herself, and her parents live with her grandparents. They support her, saying she needs to be careful and use good protection measures.

Chen Lingyu. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

When she was a university student, Chen did volunteer at Wuhan Railway Station. At the beginning of the epidemic, she bought 3,000 face masks to donate, and also joined the volunteer drivers team.

Though she gets tired, she never even thinks of giving up. She said two days ago, a doctor gave her hope by saying that when the outdoor temperature rises, the virus will decrease, and there will be fewer patients.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus china Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES