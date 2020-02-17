Saving lives with love: A look at front line medical couples in China

Take a look at front line medical couples, who are fighting the battle against the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Jinyintan Hospital, Wuhan, Hubei province.

1. HUANG HANPING AND ZHANG LI

Huang Hanping, right, 54, and Zhang Li, 51, doctors at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, pose for a photo. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The two were school fellows when they studied at the School of Medicine of Wuhan University. They met during the May Day holiday in 1988, then got married after graduation and work together. The pair gets along with each other just like when they were young. They also fought against SARS in 2003 in Wuhan.

In normal days, they take charges in their respective departments. After the novel coronavirus outbreak, they have worked together side-by-side. They write each other's names on their protective suits.

They said they have two daughters who have married, and that "We have nothing to worry about in facing the outbreak."

They hope to go back to their university to admire cherry blossoms after the outbreak ends.

2. YANG ZHIFENG AND ZHOU XIA

Yang Zhifeng and Zhou Xia. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Zhou Xia, 42, deputy director of South Building No 3, and Yang Zhifeng, 42, doctor at the No 3 general ward area, were recruited together in 2001 by Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, and married each other in 2003.

After the outbreak of novel coronavirus, both have worked on the front lines at the hospital and have little time to take care of their families, even Yang, who has a mother suffering from gout.

The two buildings where they work are nearby, but the couple has little opportunity to see each other. They had to organise shifts to go back home to take care of their families, and take photos to comfort the one at the hospital.

They hope the outbreak of novel coronavirus can end as soon as possible with their efforts, and the work and lives of the people can go back to normal. They hope to bring their two children to walk around the campus of the Peking University and Tsinghua University in Beijing after the end of the outbreak.

3. DENG XIONGBO AND XIE JIAQIANG

Deng Xiongbo, left, and his wife Xie Jiaqiang. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

36-year-old Deng Xiongbo and his 35-year-old wife Xie Jiaqiang have been married for more than 10 years and have never quarrelled. After the outbreak of the epidemic, the computerized tomography department where Deng works has been burdened with heavy tasks. His wife Xie not only needs to work as a nurse, but also take good care of patients.

For more than a month, the couple never returned home, devoting themselves to fighting the epidemic. They said they wish it will end soon so the patients can return to their normal lives, and people who are away from home can be reunited with their families as soon as possible.

4. LI YI AND DING HAN

Li Yi, right, and his wife Ding Han. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Li Yi and his wife Ding Han met and fell in love at the hospital in 2002 and got married in 2004. They said they are not afraid to work at the front lines, though it is really laborious. Referring to the couple's recent life, Li said they are tired every day, and when they're back home they don't even have the strength to talk.

Li said they hope they can be more involved in their child's studies after the epidemic ends, so the middle school student can be admitted to a good high school and later a good university.

5. LI DONGHUA AND WU SHUANG

Li Donghua and Wu Shuang. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Li Donghua and Wu Shuang, an alumni couple from Guangxi Medical University, work in Jinyintan Hospital and are both 39. They fell in love when they were graduate students. They got married in 2009 and have a 7-year-old daughter who has been sent to her hometown Henan for winter holiday. The couple has been working on the front lines since Jan 20 and live in a hotel separately.

6. LIU WEI AND FANG GUOYAN

Liu Wei and Fang Guoyan. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

42-year-old Liu Wei and 44-year-old Fang Guoyan met and fell in love with each other at Jinyintan Hospital. They got married in 2002 and have a daughter who is going to take the college entrance exam this year. The couple sent their daughter to her aunt after the coronavirus outbreak.

7. WU ZHIQIANG AND XIONG YAN

Wu Zhiqiang and Xiong Yan. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Wu Zhiqiang, 56, is a doctor who works at the hospital's clinical laboratory, and his wife, Xiong Yan, 57, is a medic in charge of nucleic acid tests at the laboratory. They met each other in school and got married in 1987.

8. ZHANG SHAOBIN AND WANG FANG

Zhang Shaobin and Wang Fang. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Zhang Shaobin, 51, is head of the isolation wards on the fourth floor of the hospital's North Building, and his wife, Wang Fang, 47, is a nurse working on the second floor. The two have been married for 24 years, and their son is a university student.

9. KANG BOYIN AND WU YUANJUN

Kang Boyin and Wu Yuanjun. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Kang Boyin and his wife Wu Yuanjun pose for a photo at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province on Feb 13, 2020. This Friday marks their sixth wedding anniversary.

10. TU CHAO AND CHENG FANG

Tu Chao and Cheng Fang. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Tu Chao and his wife Cheng Fang pose for a photo at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province on Feb 13, 2020. Tu is in charge of an ICU and Cheng Fang is a head nurse at the hospital, and they have been married for nearly 20 years.

11. YU TING AND DING NA

Yu Ting and Ding Na. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Yu Ting, 42, a deputy director at the fourth floor of the South Building of Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, and his wife Ding Na, 37, a nurse at the sixth floor of the building. They got married in 2008 and have an 11-year-old daughter.

12. HU HUOPING AND DONG JING

Hu Huoping and Dong Jing. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Hu Huoping, 50, a technician in charge of the Radiology Department, and his wife Dong Jing, 50, a nurse in charge of the hospital's supply room. They got married in 1994 and their son is 25 years old.

13. MI HEFENG AND CHEN LI

Mi Hefeng, an ambulance driver at the hospital, and Chen Li, a canteen employee. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

51-year-old Chen Li works for the canteen of the Jinyintan Hospital and her husband, 47-year-old Mi Hefeng, is an ambulance driver.

"Driving an ambulance needs skills. Because you should drive both quickly and carefully to take patients to hospital safely in the shortest time," Mi said.

