Scary thought: Hong Kong homebuyers fascinated by flats with a grisly past

Hong Kong’s property market is in a rut, reeling from rising mortgage rates and an economy hobbled by strict virus curbs.

Despite this, it still has some of the most frighteningly expensive real estate in the world.

But would you buy or rent a property where someone had died an unnatural death, be it a murder, suicide or accident?

Traditionally, Hongkongers would say no, due to beliefs shaped by feng shui, the Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects and space to achieve harmony and balance.

An unnatural death creates excess negative energy and negatively impacts the property’s value.

Rurik Jutting, from Britain, who murdered two young women in his Hong Kong flat in 2014 leaves court in a police van.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But a new survey by Citibank has revealed that an increasing number of people are willing to put superstition aside if it means getting their hands on a cheap deal.

More than 40 per cent surveyed said they would seriously consider buying a haunted house, with more than 70 per cent believing the discount should be 30 per cent.

Asif Ghafoor, chief executive of Spacious – a real-estate platform with a section dedicated to haunted properties – said the dual nature of such properties in Hong Kong is fascinating.

“For one group of people, it’s very serious and something to avoid. For others, it’s a source of puzzlement and maybe an opportunity to find a bargain.”

According to “Spillovers in Prices: The Curious Case of Haunted Houses”, a study by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, an unexpected death in a flat can cause a 20 per cent drop in the property’s sale price - and it’s not just the property where the death took place that is impacted.

The interior of Rurik Jutting’s flat showing the balcony where he stored the body of one of the two women.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

One of the study’s authors, HKUST professor Utpal Bhattacharya, said a ripple effect can also have a negative impact on the value of neighbouring properties, whether it’s on the same floor, in the same block or on the same estate.

On average, units on the same floor as the haunted flat drop in price by 9.7 per cent. The average price of properties in the same block falls by 7.1 per cent, while flats in the same estate become 1.4 per cent cheaper.

As a result, “sellers have to disclose whether a house is haunted” said Bhattacharya.

Ghafoor said the most extreme example he has seen since running Spacious is the case of Rurik Jutting, a British investment banker who was convicted of brutally killing two Indonesian women in a block of flats in Wan Chai in 2014.

“I believe his apartment went back on the market for a 50 per cent discount, but on average, the price seems to be reduced by 10-20 per cent at least.

“I also understand that HSBC won’t lend on a property with an incident as it’s considered a riskier asset to dispose of in the event of a loan default, so many of these properties need to be bought with cash upfront, impacting the price.”

He said people still take into account a death in a property when purchasing it.

“Absolutely, especially given the real-world implications – in particular, the ability to get a mortgage on the property - which then affects how much they can sell it for.”

For less superstitious younger people, it’s an opportunity to pick up a bargain, said Ghafoor, “But for older Chinese, this is still something to avoid.”

In July, Hong Kong property behemoth Hopewell Holdings submitted plans to transform one of the city’s most famous haunted properties, Nam Koo Terrace, into a HK$3.6 billion (S$627 million) residential and retail project.

The historic building, which dates back to 1921, is rumoured to have been used as a brothel by the occupying Japanese forces during World War II. Legend has it that female voices can be heard echoing through its halls.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.