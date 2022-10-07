Scientists unearth treasure chest of artefacts in ancient Chinese metropolis

Situated along the Yellow River, Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan in central China, has one of the longest histories of any major metropolis in the country.

For decades, scientists have been excavating a Shang dynasty (1600 – 1046BC) city built underneath Zhengzhou.

Earlier this year, archaeologists stumbled upon a treasure trove of artefacts that was one of the more interesting discoveries they have recently found in the area for years, according to an article on China.org.cn.

In late September, the scientists held a press conference to announce recent excavations of a 3,400-year-old burial site that most notably revealed five gold pieces, which the archaeologists think once covered the faces of the people buried there.

That being said, the archaeologists do not know for sure what the gold was used for.

The gold is particularly intriguing because it would have been considered exotic by Shang dynasty residents.

The reason why recent high-profile golden masks unearthed in Sanxingdui and other Shang dynasty sites are so spectacular is in part because gold was not common for those ancient Chinese societies.

Chen Xingcan, director of the Institute of Archaeology with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told China.org.cn: "The findings may also show a grand picture of cultural communication across the Eurasian grassland.

"Comparative studies are required to get more clues so that we can develop a much wider lens through which to view the Shang dynasty."

The cemetery was thought to be for high-ranking people from the Shang dynasty city, as indicated by the presence of bronzeware, which was only used for rituals for important people.

Huang Fucheng, a leading archaeologist on the site, said:

"The findings also show that this area was well-designed, governed and organised. The exceptional identities of the occupants of the tombs will be further revealed by other unearthed artefacts."

The scientists also found ritual items, weapons, jade, and turquoise decorations.

The archaeologists hinted at the possibility that the city could have been an old Shang dynasty capital, although more evidence would be needed to confirm that hypothesis.

The cemetery is older than another major Shang dynasty site called the Yinxu Ruins, in the city of Anyang in Henan.

Archaeologists at Yinxu found the oldest known examples of calligraphy at the site, and the texts indicated it was the final capital city of the Shang dynasty.

However, that does not mean the capital did not move, and the precious artefacts found in Zhengzhou are prompting experts to at least consider the possibility that it was once an ancient capital city.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.