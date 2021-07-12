Screaming fans ignore Covid-19 rules to catch glimpse of Hong Kong heartthrobs Mirror

Hundreds of screaming fans brought Hong Kong’s largest shopping centre to a near standstill on Saturday (July 10) as they tried to catch a glimpse of the Canto-pop boy band Mirror.

Police and security guards struggled to maintain order as the largely female gathering ignored social-distancing rules at Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui.

At about noon, two members of the 12-strong group – Anson Lo Hon Ting and Edan Lui Cheuk On – appeared for an event at the mall’s Gucci store, prompting a deafening noise that echoed through the corridors.

Under current social-distancing rules, group gatherings of more than four people in public places is prohibited.

Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui at Harbour City.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The Centre for Health Protection has called on Hongkongers to avoid going out, limit social contact and restaurant dining, and to wear masks on public transport and in crowded areas.

But eight-year-old Quentin Chan and his mum, Sisi Chan, were not too worried about the restrictions.

“We want to see Anson Lo and get his autograph,” he said. “I love him and Keung To, because they are handsome and so cool when they are dancing.”

A police officer tries to maintain order outside Harbour City shopping centre.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

This was their first time chasing after their favourite celebrities.

“My son just finished his dancing lessons at the school opened by another Mirror member. We had some free time so we decided to come,” Sisi Chan said.

Mirror formed in 2018 after its members took part in the television talent competition Good Night Show - King Maker, produced by ViuTV.

Its fans have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to place adverts on billboards, trams and even a cruise ship to mark the singers’ birthdays.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.