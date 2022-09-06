Screaming kid alert: Chinese mum and son hand out earplugs and sorry note on flight

A mother in China and her 20-month-old son distributed 100 gift bags with earplugs and a note asking for forgiveness for any potential noise disturbance to passengers on a flight last week.

The mother, surnamed Wang, from Jilin province, northeast China, was worried about her son causing a disturbance during a flight. So she prepared the gift bags to give to fellow passengers as an apology in advance before the plane took off from Taiyuan in Shanxi province, northern China.

After boarding the return flight on Saturday (Sept 3), Wang and her son gave out the gift bags for the 2.5-hour trip, Bailu Video reported.

In the video report, Wang and her son walk through the aisle of the plane before take-off and Wang hands the gift bags to her son who then distributes them to the other passengers.

PHOTO: Weibo

Wang said the gift bags contained earplugs, lollies and a note with a cartoon drawing and handwritten message asking passengers to forgive any noise made by her son.

"My son is 20 months old and may get out of control and cry, I am afraid that he may disturb other passengers, so I'd better remind them ahead of the flight," Wang said.

Wang came up with the idea after hearing about noises made by children on public transport annoying other passengers.

"If parents show an attitude of gratitude and offer an apology to fellow passengers, I believe they can put up with the children," Wang said.

PHOTO: Weibo

The video report on the gift bags went viral on Weibo, and at the time of writing it had received 5.74 million views and 3,290 comments. Many praised the gift bag idea for setting a good example for the public and other parents.

One person commented: "Wang is a very civilised and decent mum, and so will her child grow up to be."

Another said: "If I did encounter such a sweet and heartfelt experience, I think it would make my day."

However, some thought it was not necessary.

"Is it just a piece of play-acting?" one asked.

"I think it's too much to prepare so many gifts, she can tell the passengers directly," another said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.