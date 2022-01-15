Scuba diving boat sinks after bursting into flames off Hong Kong's Jin Island

A three-storey scuba diving boat sank after catching fire off Hong Kong’s scenic Jin Island in Sai Kung on Saturday afternoon, with 15 people on board rescued.

The vessel, which was carrying many scuba tanks, could be seen engulfed in flames and billowing smoke in video clips of the incident circulating online. Several of the tanks exploded in the fire, creating a huge mushroom cloud.

Police sources said the force received a report at 4.29pm that a boat was on fire southeast of Jin Island and that marine police were investigating the cause.

The vessel’s 15 passengers were rescued by another nearby boat, and were subsequently ferried to the marine police base in Sai Kung.

The waters around Jin Island, known for its sea caves and natural arches, are popular with scuba divers.

In October, a blaze broke out on a 17-metre boat moored off a shipyard at the Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter, and in June, a cargo ship carrying metallic waste burst into flames in Victoria Harbour. No one was injured in either fire.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.