Security guard arrested for allegedly inciting Hongkongers to raid police headquarters, kill force's top brass

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly publishing an online post to incite others to raid the Hong Kong police headquarters and kill the force’s top brass, including its commissioner.

The arrest was made on Monday (Dec 7) after police noticed the comment posted on Facebook last Friday (Dec 4). Officers from the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau were tasked to investigate the case.

The Post has learned that the suspect – a security guard – was unhappy with police operations against anti-government protesters.

He was accused of trying to incite hundreds of thousands of people to raid the police head office, and kill chief Chris Tang Ping-keung as well as the force’s senior management, according to a source.

Commissioner of Police Chris Tang.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

“The only way is to use violence against violence,” the man wrote on Facebook.

Chief Inspector Wilson Fan Chun-yip of the bureau said the message was widely circulated on various social media platforms.

Officers arrested the suspect in Ngau Tau Kok on Monday afternoon for incitement to wound or inflict grievous bodily harm with intent – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Fan also reminded the public that two interim injunction orders, issued by the High Court last October, regarding incitement to violence on the internet, doxxing and harassing police officers, were still in force. Anyone who violates the orders will be liable of “contempt of court”.

Saying the cyber world was not a lawless place, he stressed police would thoroughly investigate crimes in the domain and spare no effort in bringing lawbreakers to justice.

As of midday on Tuesday, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.