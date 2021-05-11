Security guard in China sacked after sharing X-ray photos of sex toys in woman's luggage

A security guard in China has been sacked after he posted photos of an X-ray of a passenger’s suitcase filled with sex toys on social media.

Last week on Friday (May 7) a Weibo user posted screenshots of a group chat where the security guard had shared an X-ray image of the suitcase containing multiple sex toys.

The guard who was working at Guangzhou-Foshan subway said that during the X-ray he found there were heavy metal objects in the bag, and requested the commuter open her bag.

Inside he found a whip, racy lingerie, an anal plug, a dildo, and other assorted electric adult toys.

“There are many beautiful women in Guangzhou, but they are not so serious,” the guard said in the group chat. “She looked like Lin Chi-ling in her plaid skirt, but she had this in her bag.”

The blogger who exposed the guard’s posts online also complained to Guangzhou metro and police.

“How can someone as bad-mannered as this qualify as a security guard? Who gave you the right to take photos of commuters’ personal belongings and leave inappropriate comments?” they wrote.

Security screenings on China’s trains have been widely criticised by the public as useless, inefficient, and lacking professionalism.

Security guards at the Guangzhou Metro have been involved in multiple controversies. In 2019, a woman wearing Gothic make-up was forced to remove it before riding the metro because “it was too horrifying”.

Later that same year, a security guard was dismissed for taking upskirt photos of a woman.

After the blogger’s post went viral the security guard apologised and said he sent the photos to a friend, who then shared it without his knowledge.

The guard was sacked and handed over to Foshan police last week on Friday after the screenshots first emerged.

“We have zero tolerance of any action leaking passenger privacy,” the Guangzhou Metro said in a statement online.

”We have now asked our security check unit to investigate, restrict staff behaviour, and conduct legal and professional training to avoid similar incidents from happening again.”

While many online voiced concerns about the woman’s right to privacy, others called for the destigmatisation of sex toys.

Some were also unhappy with the Guangzhou Metro’s handling of the incident.

“Even though security checks are necessary, the staff who handle them have always been doing a chaotic, inefficient job. Not only the Guangzhou-Foshan line needs a shake-up, the entire metro line needs one,” said one person on Weibo.

“Not that I’m being picky, you have never been able to avoid similar incidents from happening again,” another said. “I doubt that you have employee training at all.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.