'See the world outside': Dad in China runs 53 marathons with disabled son in stroller

A Chinese father has taken his brain-damaged son with him in a specially-designed stroller on 53 marathons across China over the past seven years.

Luo Shujian and his 12-year-old son attended their latest marathon in Zhejiang province in eastern China on Sunday, the Zhejiang Daily reported.

Luo, a courier worker from Jinhua in Zhejiang, said his son’s brain damage was caused by a 15-minute-long oxygen deprivation he experienced when he was born.

He has received rehabilitation training for many years and cannot speak or walk unaided.

Luo said he started taking Xiaobai with him to marathon and triathlon events in 2015 after reading the story of the iconic marathoner Dick Hoyt, an American father who competed in more than 1,000 long-distance running activities over four decades with his son who also had cerebral palsy.

In his spare time, Luo undergoes extensive physical training to prepare for marathons.

“I was shocked and touched by what Dick and his son did. Then I decided to follow in their footsteps,” Luo said.

“Honestly speaking, it’s not difficult to do a marathon as long as you take the training step by step. For me, the challenge lies in that I need to push my son’s ‘special cart’, that means I will be more exhausted than other runners,” he said.

“But to make Xiaobai happy, I have insisted on doing this because whenever he sees someone running, he will laugh loudly, sometimes clapping his hands. I also want my son to see the wonderful world outside.”

So far the best score the duo achieved is three hours and 28 minutes for a full marathon in Wuhan in 2019.

“I told my son that I will try my best to take him to every city to see the local scenery”, says Luo.

Luo said they ran fewer marathons in the past three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The recent Tonglu half-marathon event was the first they took part in this year.

“I told my son that I will try my best to take him to every city to see the local scenery. I will always be right behind him,” said Luo.

He said his dream is to take Xiaobai to stand together at the starting point of the Boston Marathon, where Hoyt and his son started their marathon journey.

