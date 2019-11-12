'Seeing horror of Xinjiang terror attacks made things very clear for me'

On May 22, 2014, I was awakened by a sound like firecrackers, followed by loud sirens from the road in front of an apartment I rented in Urumqi while stationed at China Daily's bureau in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

I stepped onto the balcony, with its perfect view of the regional capital's landmark Red Mountain, and saw police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances whooshing by one after another. I knew something was wrong.

I had at least a dozen missed calls and messages on my cellphone. "Something big happened," one message simply read. The expression is what Xinjiang people call terrorist attacks.

Something big had happened less than a kilometer away, and I discovered that the popping I had heard wasn't firecrackers but explosives that terrorists had detonated at a market packed with elderly shoppers.

When I ran to the market, I found the area was already sealed off by police. An elderly woman who had just been evacuated was still shaking.

She told me that two vehicles were driven at high speed as explosives were thrown and detonated among the crowd.

When I asked if she needed any medical aid, she said she wanted to stay near the police line because she couldn't find her friend, who had also been shopping for vegetables. I later found out that her friend had been killed in the attack.

The death toll from the attack was 43, including four attackers who belonged to a cell of religious extremists, which had been planning for some time to do something that would create a big impact.

During my stay, I found that Xinjiang people love to have a good time, often enjoying the best barbecue in China and local beers at night markets.