Shanghai airport publishes anti-viral standards

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has become the nation's first to publish its own standards on epidemic prevention and management to ensure the safety of its passengers.

The measures to contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus have helped boost domestic flights and passenger transportation volume at Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport.

The number of daily flights via Hongqiao airport rose to about 630 by the end of June, about 90 per cent of pre-epidemic levels. Meanwhile, passenger volume recovered to 87,000 per day, almost 80 per cent of last year's volume.

Expecting a stable resumption of passenger flow, Hongqiao Airport announced its management standards for the normalisation of epidemic prevention with regard to routine screening of the Covid-19 cases, epidemic prevention and resources provision, disinfection of public space and waste disposal, disinfection of air conditioning, staff protection and health management.

A robot named Hongbao moves around to disinfect up to 10,000 sqm of public space every day. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

"When passengers enter the airport, they will find a disinfection mat for their shoes. Public areas and seats have been sprayed with an antibacterial coating, and will be disinfected every six hours. Free liquid disinfection soap is also available at every corner of the airport's two terminals, and a robot named Hongbao is moving around to disinfect up to 10,000 square metres of public space every day," said Xie Fang, deputy general manager in charge of operations at the Shanghai Airport Authority.

Every trolley is disinfected each time before usage. Staff working at security checkpoints have also been instructed to disinfect their hands every 10 minutes.

The airport has also made disposable face masks, disinfection mist and disinfection wipes available for purchase.

