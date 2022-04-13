'Shanghai epidemic fighting' variety show postponed after backlash

A prominent Shanghai television channel postponed its plan to air a pre-recorded "special anti-epidemic programme" featuring various Chinese-language celebrities after the idea was blasted as being tone-deaf amid the city's indefinite lockdown.

Dragon Television was going to broadcast the variety show on Wednesday (April 13) night that featured plans to praise the contributions of medical staff, government workers and ordinary people as the city continues to fight its worst-ever Covid-19 outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

It would have featured some of the biggest names in Chinese-language entertainment, including Hong Kong icons Andy Lau and Leon Lai; mainland super idol Wang Yibo; Taiwanese singer Annie Yi and Canto-pop legend Alan Tam.

Hong Kong actor Andy Lau had planned to participate in a variety show to be broadcast on Dragon TV.

The reaction to the show, which was announced on Tuesday, was a fierce backlash, with people online expressing frustrations that the show was ignoring the immense sacrifices residents of the city have had to make over the past few weeks.

"This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard this year. Dragon TV invited a group of people — whose yearly salaries would take most people 200 to 1,000 years to earn — to encourage those who have lost their income and have been hungry for weeks to hang on. We are touched!" wrote one user on Weibo.

Large swathes of Shanghai's population still face food shortages, difficulties accessing medical treatment and many people cannot go to their jobs amid widespread stay-at-home orders.

On Tuesday, the city relaxed its quarantine measures in some of the lower-risk areas, but supplies remain low as most shops remain closed and food apps are oversubscribed.

"My restaurant was closed two weeks ago. All my staff and I are stuck at home. I have no income now but I still have to pay tens of thousands of yuan in monthly rent," said Lin Weihua, an owner of a Japanese restaurant in Xuhui district.

Dragon TV announced in a statement that it would reschedule the programme and wrote: "We welcome your precious advice on our work."

Mainland superstar Wang Yibo had also planned on participating in the show.

One major complaint was that Dragon TV should be spending its energy investigating what went wrong during Shanghai's lockdown.

One popular comment listed a series of grievances that the station could address, such as commonly shared concerns that prices of goods were inflated; there was a shortage of supplies from outside Shanghai; elderly and sick people who live alone were not receiving adequate care; and those with diseases are facing difficulties getting treatment in hospitals.

On Wednesday, the city reported 26,330 confirmed Covid-19 infections, setting a daily record for the 11th time in 12 days. There have been 253,000 confirmed cases since March 1, but official statistics say nobody has died from Covid-19.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.