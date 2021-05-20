Shanghai event to promote Fast & Furious 9 cancelled over 'security threat'

An event in Shanghai to promote the latest instalment of American movie series Fast & Furious on Tuesday was cancelled by its distributor Universal Pictures, citing security concerns.

“Universal Pictures received threats which attempted to prevent the event from being held normally and caused a certain degree of security risk,” the company said in a statement posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Tuesday (May 18), without providing details of the threats.

“Security remains our top priority. After careful consideration, we had no choice but to cancel the Fast & Furious 9 event, and reported the incident to law enforcement.”

The action blockbuster, which has made over 100 million yuan (S$21 million) in advance ticket sales in China, would open in cinemas on Friday as scheduled, the statement said. It is being released in China more than a month before its premiere in the United States, where it will open on June 25.

“You, China, are going to see Fast & Furious 9 first,” lead actor Vin Diesel said in a live-streamed video interview on Tuesday. “And that is our way of saying ‘thank you China’ for always being a part of our family.”

He said that part of the next instalment of the series would be filmed in China.

The virtual interview streamed on Tuesday morning in China was set to be followed by the cancelled offline event, which had been billed as carnival-like and was to include car drifting and racing simulation.

Only people living in areas classified as low-risk for Covid-19 were to be allowed to take part in the event, and they would have been required to show a coronavirus test result from the past week, according to the organiser.

On Tuesday, IMAX China said presales for the film in its 700 theatres had reached 11.7 million yuan, the highest advance ticket sales for a Hollywood movie since the reopening of cinemas last July.

The previous film in the Fast & Furious series – the eighth – generated 2.7 billion yuan in ticket sales in mainland China on its release in 2017, after the seventh, in 2015, made 2.4 billion yuan, according to industry researcher Endata.

China’s film industry appears to be on the rebound as box office numbers recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The country’s 2021 box office total reached 20 billion yuan last month, putting it on course to roughly match the 64 billion yuan made two years ago.

During the Labour Day holiday this month, film-goers flocked to cinemas as a dozen new films hit the screens. The nationwide box office total exceeded 1.5 billion yuan by the fifth day of the holiday, on a par with the figure taken over four days in 2019.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.