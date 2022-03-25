Shanghai nurse dies of asthma after emergency department closed for Covid-19 disinfection

A nurse in Shanghai died of an asthma attack after Covid-19 restrictions at the hospital she worked for prevented her from getting treatment there.

Nurse Zhou Shengni, who worked at Shanghai East Hospital, suffered acute asthma on Wednesday and her family drove her to the hospital that evening, but the accident and emergency department was closed for disinfection under outbreak restrictions, an official notice from the hospital said on Friday.

She was then taken to Renji Hospital, about 5km (3.1 miles) away, for treatment and later died, the notice said.

“Zhou had worked hard and was an excellent nurse. Her unfortunate death is a loss to our hospital,” the Shanghai East Hospital notice said.

Shanghai is battling its worst outbreak since the coronavirus pandemic emerged in 2020. When tough control measures were put into place, residents complained that patients could not get prompt treatment at hospitals and that the public was inconvenienced when residential compounds were locked down.

There have been no deaths from coronavirus in Shanghai during this wave but Zhou’s death underscores the toll pandemic measures are having.

On Thursday, 39 hospitals and clinics in 13 Shanghai districts were closed because of Covid-19 measures, according to Shanghai’s health commission.

In multiple cities, local governments stressed they would ensure that the needs of the elderly, pregnant women and others with emergency medical needs be met and channels and hotlines should stay open to solve issues in a suitable period. However, people across China have complained about management and staff shortages in public health and poor handling of lockdowns.

In January, two would-be-mothers in Xian , in northwestern China’s Shaanxi province, lost their babies as coronavirus-related restrictions delayed treatment. Since then, the manager of a hospital was suspended and two staff were sacked after an investigation.

On Friday, Shanghai logged 29 local confirmed cases and 1,580 asymptomatic infections, while China reported 1,301 local cases and 3,489 asymptomatic local infections. Most of the cases were reported in northeastern Jilin province, which has been racing for weeks to contain an outbreak.

On Friday morning, Wu Jinglei, the director of Shanghai’s health commission, offered condolences to the nurse’s family and said greater emphasis would be placed on supporting medical staff and ensuring their rights.

“For more than two years, especially in the recent period, the city’s pandemic prevention staff on the front line, including medical staff, have been fighting a hard, continuous battle with enormous physical and psychological pressure,” he said.

He said Shanghai was still at the most difficult and critical stage of pandemic prevention and control.

Wu said cases discovered elsewhere often turned up at hospitals and these institutions were also responsible for detecting infections during routine screening so there needed to be improvements to contact tracing, environmental sampling and disinfection.

“But we need to try to lessen the impact on normal medical services, especially emergency rooms, and ensure communication with the public,” he said.

This week, prominent epidemiologist Zhang Wenhong called for authorities to protect the daily lives and livelihoods of residents.

Zhang said that maintaining a normal life should be stressed as much as the “dynamic zero-Covid” policy.

