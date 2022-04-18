Shanghai posts first Covid-19 deaths while ambling towards restart

Shanghai reported the first fatalities from the city's current wave of Covid-19, just as local authorities embarked on a plan to gradually restore production and business activity in China's commercial centre after more than two weeks of lockdown.

Three unvaccinated residents — all elderly, aged from 89 to 91 years, with underlying ailments — died, out of 372,000 infected cases since March 1, according to data released on Monday (April 18). The number of new cases fell 10 per cent from Sunday to 22,248, while the number of symptomatic cases declined by 25 per cent to 2,417.

The three fatalities were among the 16 found among the city's 25 million residents that were classified as "severe cases," according to a Sunday media briefing by the Shanghai health commission's director Wu Jinglei.

All of them were elderly, and suffered from a range of medical ailments such as cancer, diabetes and cerebral infarction, which made them ineligible for vaccination.

The three fatalities — compared with seven deaths in Shanghai in the two years since Covid-19 was first reported — came as Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan instructed local authorities to build more makeshift hospitals and conduct even more mass testing to snuff out the Covid-19 disease in the government's pursuit of its dynamic zero-Covid goal.

All the 16 districts across the city of 25 million people have adopted a strategy of "static management of the whole region" — curbing movements by even medical professionals, food delivery staff and volunteers — on Saturday to stop the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Wu Qianyu, a senior official with the local health commission, told a media briefing on Monday morning that people living in the "lockdown zones" — residential compounds where at least a single infection was detected in the previous seven days — would be required to undergo a nucleic test every day from April 15 to 21.

A clean-up campaign started on the weekend to sterilise and wipe down a wide range of objects that come into contact with residents, such as escalator handrails, point-of-sales machines, and elevator buttons.

Shanghai, the new epicentre for China's latest coronavirus outbreak has conducted more than 200 million nucleic acid tests since March 10, and at least eight rounds of rapid antigen tests have been used to spot infections since April 3.

Daily infection number surpassed 20,000 mark since April 7 albeit with a citywide lockdown.

Transmission within households was currently the main cause of the sporadic spread of the Omicron variant, Wu Huanyu, a deputy director of the Shanghai Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said last week, adding that contaminated food deliveries had exacerbated the "intra-family" infections.

Shanghai started a de facto citywide lockdown on April 1 when the municipal government reversed an earlier plan of ending the shutdown of Pudong, east of Huangpu River, and sealed off Puxi, the western bank of Huangpu, at the same time.

The Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology said on Saturday evening that key manufacturers in the city would be allowed to resume part of production in the so-called "closed loop" — workers essentially living at the sites to avoid contacts with outsiders — subject to approval by health authorities.

Industry officials said the plan to resume production would see a bumpy start, because supply chain constraints and lack of manpower continued to stop factories from operating normally.

SAIC Motor, China's largest state-owned carmaker and Tesla's Gigafactory 3, which idled assemblies since late March, are expected to restart production from Monday.

Nationwide, China reported a 10 per cent day-on-day drop in new infections, adding 23,362 cases on Monday, most of them in Shanghai. The southern Guangdong province added 35 cases, 25 of which showed symptoms. Jilin province in Northeast China added 542 infections.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.