Shanghai resident trades playtime with cat for oranges amid food shortages

Shanghai residents stuck in an indefinite lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak have resorted to bartering for food they have struggled to access because the city’s logistics infrastructure is under immense strain.

While typical trades might involve eggs for toiletries, some people have become more creative in their bartering.

Ying Chengtuo, 29, obtained three oranges from his next-door neighbour by allowing her to play with his cat, Orange, for 30 minutes.

Ying has been quarantined since March 20 , when a positive case was discovered in his compound. After receiving the notice, Ying rushed out to buy bags of rice and noodles to ensure that he “would not starve.”

The box of oranges being offered for barter by Ying’s neighbour. Photo: Ying Chengtuo

PHOTO: South China Morning Post However, he did not expect the lockdown to last for so long because the original plan had been to lift the quarantine on April 5. Like many people caught in limbo, Ying began to run out of certain types of food. According to Ying, residents in his compound formed a WeChat group for bartering food on April 5 after many families ran out of supplies or became tired of eating the same meals every day. After going days without eating any fruit, Ying spotted that his neighbour had offered half of a box of oranges and apples to trade on April 9. Ying added her on WeChat and offered to give her his pre-made stock for hotpot cooking; the only thing he found potentially interesting enough to provide out of his limited options. However, as the food shortage continues, eating hotpot has become a luxury, and the neighbour said she would give him two oranges for free. "During these hard times, I only felt comfortable if I could give her something back in return," said Ying, who then proposed to let the neighbour play with his cat for half an hour. He had remembered the neighbour asking if he had an orange cat during their conversation and figured she might be a cat lover. The offer was accepted, and Ying took his cat to his next-door neighbour's flat as the quarantine policy had been loosened and residents in his building could move around inside, according to Ying. After the play date with Orange, Ying's neighbour told him that she had a great time with the cat, and gave him a third orange in thanks.