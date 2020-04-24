Shanghai residents can now test themselves for Covid-19

The Shanghai Health Commission said on Wednesday that individuals in the city can now apply for Covid-19 testing.

The commission also published the names and telephone numbers of 33 hospitals and 17 third-party testing companies that can provide such tests.

The decision to do so follows the move by other parts of China, including Beijing, Shenzhen and Heilongjiang province, to provide such tests to the public.

Zhou Yuhui, deputy director of the National Health Commission's disease prevention and control bureau, said on Monday that making Covid-19 testing available to individuals would help with the resumption of social life and production.

