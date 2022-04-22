Shanghai says its lockdown will only be lifted in batches

Shanghai government said that life in the city could return to normal soon as long as the policy was adhered to.
SHANGHAI — Shanghai said on Friday (April 22) that it will only lift its lockdown in batches once virus transmission outside quarantined areas was stamped out to a satisfactory level, as it announced a new round of city-wide testing.

In a question and answer posted on its official WeChat account, the Shanghai government said the city's epidemic was showing a "positive trend" and that life in the city could return to normal soon as long as the policy was adhered to.

In a separate statement issued late on Thursday, it announced a new round of "nine major" actions, that would include more Covid-19 testing for all its residents from Friday.

Shanghai reported 11 deaths on Thursday. There were also 15,698 new local asymptomatic cases and 1,931 symptomatic ones.

